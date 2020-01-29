Guest column: 140 years later, Powers Library in Moravia still a gem

The undersigned, five citizens of the United States, and of the State of New York, being desirous of associating themselves together for the purpose of founding, continuing and perpetuating a library in the village and town of Moravia, County of Cayuga, and State aforesaid, and in order to accomplish that purpose, to become a body politic and corporate and to be entitled to the rights and benefits provided by law, and particularly to those provided by chapter 343, of the Laws of 1875, do make, sign and acknowledge this written certificate in triplicate. The name or title by which such society shall be known in law shall be “The Powers Library Association.” The business and object of the society shall be the founding, continuing and perpetuating a library, the number of trustees to manage the same shall be five, the names of the trustees of the association for the first year of its existence shall be Leander Fitts, S. Edwin Day, Theodore C. Jewett, William E. Keeler and Manville E. Kenyon, and the library shall be located in the village and town of Moravia, County of Cayuga, and State of New York, aforesaid.