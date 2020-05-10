Guest column: Your invitation to peace and gratitude this Mother's Day

This Mother's Day may be difficult for some, and while COVID-19 and social distancing has left us to reinvent the landscape of how and with whom we celebrate, for many it has little to do with the absence of Sunday brunch. There are women, whom on Mother’s Day more than ever, feel the painful realities of infertility, and seeing another year come and go where “Happy Mother’s Day” doesn’t apply to them. Many women on this day are struggling with substance abuse and/or mental health, especially now in given circumstances. There are families that have lost their moms and whether it be their first or one of many, every Mother’s Day is an extremely painful reminder of that void. And to really give perspective, there are those that have experienced the loss of a child. Yeah, let that one sink in. Let me just say this, if any of this has been a chapter in your life story, please know you're on my heart and in my prayers today and every day.