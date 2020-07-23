Hall: HABs, HAW and progress in the Owasco flats

You probably all know the acronym HABs (harmful algal blooms) by now, but maybe not HWA. HWA stands for hemlock woolly adelgid. HWA are tiny pests moving north, killing hemlock trees as they go. In this article, I’ll highlight the return of HAB season to Owasco Lake and the serious problem being caused by HWA. I also want to convey news about construction of a third settling basin near the inlet in the Owasco Lake flats.

As you read this article, we probably are or soon will be experiencing the seemingly yearly outbreaks of harmful algal blooms on Owasco Lake again. That has been the case since at least 2012. HABs make their presence known by turning the lake’s water a sickly green, often with thin wisps of what look like algae. The green stain and those streaks, though, are not green algae, but instead are a form of bacteria. "Sickly" is a good description because these bacteria often release a toxin into the water that causes skin irritation and, if ingested, damages the nervous system. The state DEC explains that since it is hard to tell a HAB from a non-harmful algal bloom, it is best to avoid swimming, boating, otherwise recreating in or drinking water with a bloom. Follow the rule: "know it, avoid it, report it." Quoting from the DEC HAB website, “HABs are likely triggered by a combination of water and environmental conditions that may include: excess nutrients (phosphorus and nitrogen), lots of sunlight, low-water or low-flow conditions, calm water, and warm temperatures. Depending on the weather and the characteristics of the lake, HABs may be short-lived (appearing and disappearing in hours) or long-lived (persisting for several weeks or more).”