Hand: Play Space now offers developmental screening tool

Play Space is a very special place where families with young children come to play together. The indoor play area is made up of different "exhibits" or areas of play. Looking out onto the play floor during a typical day it may appear that children are simply playing- tending to the baby dolls, building a fort, shopping for groceries, the list goes on and on. But, what you might not realize is that these children are also learning and developing through that play.

Let’s take an imaginary walk through the space, shall we? Glancing into the toddler corner you might see children playing with the baby dolls. While they are feeding them lunch or changing their clothes, at the same time they are developing social skills, empathy and life skills. In the building area a group of children are building a fort and practicing fine motor skills, teamwork and problem solving. You might also notice a group of children shopping for groceries, but what you might not notice is the skills that are being developed and practiced. Little ones are pushing grocery carts, practicing gross motor development or picking small fruits and vegetables, working on fine motor skills. During their pretend shopping trip they are most likely talking about their grocery choices, practicing communication skills and speech development. All of the play opportunities that are offered at Play Space are intended for purposeful play, play with the purpose of learning.

We know that play is so important for development and the first five years of a child’s life is where crucial development takes place. We also know that children are learning these very valuable and necessary skills as they play. But how do you know exactly what age appropriate skills your child is mastering and which skills might they still need practice in? That is where Play Space can help! We now offer families access to the Ages and Stages Questionnaire.

The Ages and Stages Questionnaire (ASQ) is a screening tool that can be used by parents and caregivers to conduct a quick check of how your child is developing. Through a series of simple questions and activities you can track your child’s current skills and be made aware of any delays in development. The questions are based on areas of communication, social skills, gross motor, fine motor and problem solving skills.

The ASQ offers a series of age appropriate questionnaires for young children from one month- five and half years old, which can be completed in 10-15 minutes. The great thing about the ASQ is that it focuses on abilities, rather than what a child isn’t able to do yet. Each skill question asks if your child can complete the skill and you will answer, yes, sometimes or not yet. You are also welcome to add comments to each questionnaire section. These comments can help the scorer determine if there might be an explanation to a delay in development.

The tool does not just ask you questions about your child’s development, but also has tools and resources to help your child reach developmental goals. The ASQ Learning Activities can be used at home in between screenings to help boost your child’s skills and development. If your child’s score warrants more of a follow up, your family will be directed to further assessment or intervention.

The ASQ can also be a great resource for your well visits with your child’s pediatrician. The questionnaire and the results can help you to communicate what skills your child can successfully complete and which ones you may still be working on.

Families that are interested in requesting an Ages and Stages Questionnaire for their child can speak to a staff member at Play Space. Staff will ensure that you receive the correct questionnaire for your child’s age and talk you through the process on how to complete the questionnaire at home. Once the ASQ has been completed you simply return it to Play Space, where a trained staff member will "score" it, share the results with you and discuss any follow up needed. The great thing about the ASQ is that it is a continuous screening tool, meaning you can continue to screen your child every couple of months until they reach five and half years of age.

For more information about Play Space, the Ages and Stages Questionnaire or family support resources, please contact us at (315) 252-5541 or better yet stop in for a visit!