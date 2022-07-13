Hand: What's happening this summer at the Play Space?

Summer is upon us, and the Play Space has plenty of fun things planned for families with young children. Summer play themes include "Summer” in July and “Beach/Ocean” in August.

Each week during open play hours we will offer art, sensory, STEM, music and movement or food fun. These special activities take place at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. For more information, be sure to follow us on Facebook!

But wait, there is more!

We are excited to welcome the Cayuga Country Sheriff’s Office for a special storytime at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 13. Families are invited to join us for this meet-and-greet with our local heroes and listen to a story or two.

Play Space will be partnering with the CNY Sports Management Group and the city of Auburn to offer activities at Lincoln Playground from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, July 12 through Aug. 16. We are looking forward to connecting with children and families in the community.

Baby Play will take place bi-weekly for the months of July and August. This after-hours program is designed for non-walking babies and their caregivers. At each session we will explore stories, songs, movement and play while focusing on developmental milestones and caregiver support. Summer sessions of Baby Play will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesdays, July 13, July 27, Aug. 10 and Aug. 24.

Are you caring for a child of a friend or loved one and looking for a supportive group of other kinship caregivers? Play Space partners with Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca’s Kinship Program to offer Kinship Night at Play Space on the second Wednesday of each month. The summer dates are 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, July 13 and Aug. 10.

Play Space is introducing a special summer program: Toddler Play! Toddler Play is geared towards children 1-3 years old and their caregivers. These sessions will include stories, songs, movement, games and more. We will focus on development and growth through age-appropriate activities and play. Summer session of Toddler Play will take place at 9 a.m. Wednesdays, July 20, Aug. 3 and Aug. 17. Families are welcome and encouraged to stay and play after the program!

The NAMI Family Support Group will take place at Play Space at 4 p.m. Thursdays, July 21, Aug. 4 and Aug. 18. This group is facilitated by NAMI of Cayuga County and offers support and education to parents of young children, what to expect at certain ages, what one can do to promote good mental health, when to be concerned and how to seek help. These sessions are for caregivers only; Play Space can not offer child care during the program.

Is your little one headed to kindergarten in September? If so, check out Make Way for Kindergarten at Play Space from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3. Children will have an opportunity to meet other students and practice social skills and problem-solving while playing together. Kindergarten teachers will be available to play and answer any questions parents have about the transition to school. This event is free to Cayuga County residents. Registration is required.

Looking for a cool, fun place to have your child’s summer birthday party? Play Space hosts birthday parties on the weekends. Check out our website or call us at (315) 252-5541 for more information.

Do you have family visiting for the summer, or maybe you are a grandparent who is caring for your grandchildren while parents work? While Play Space is intended for children birth to 6 years old, we also offer a “Big Kid Room” where children 4-8 can explore arts and crafts, Legos, pretend play, books and more!

Looking for ways to help?

If you have visited Play Space you may have noticed we have a Book Swap Shelf. Families love to take a book for the road and share books that their child is no longer interested in. It’s also a nice transition for the little ones who might have a hard time leaving. Children’s book donations are always welcome! Please bring any donations to the member’s desk.

Don’t forget Play Space is a shoe-free zone, meaning socks are required to play. While we have some extras for families to borrow, we do sometimes run out on busy days. Sock donations are always appreciated!

Play Space is open for play from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

Family blockbuster: New, bigger Play Space opens in Auburn At the first location of the Play Space, the focus was on play. At the new location, the other part of the name is just as important.