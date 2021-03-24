'Hands on our backs': Auburn student among local program's latest successes

+3 100 years, 100%: Performer at Cayuga County suffrage event has eye on future "We need to celebrate the past and say to the future that this is what we want, and we're not going to give up until we get exactly what we think we should have."

Many of those students have struggled with the pandemic, she said, as it has been particularly disruptive for young women of color. The demographics of their campuses are often different from those of their hometowns, so abruptly switching from one to the other can be stressful. In the process, some lost access to their college library, or their own room to study.

At the same time, renewed attention to racial injustice in the wake of the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others has been an additional source of stress.

"Everything is exacerbated in reality or in the hearts of these young people," Johnson said. "The climate of systemic racism and bias has shown its ugly head in this country, and they're feeling it."

So despite being "extremely self-motivated young women," she said, some of the students in the initiative have seen their grades drop over the last year. She also regrets that they haven't been able to get together with each other, as well as family, supporters and the initiative's board at its traditional ceremony at the end of the school year.