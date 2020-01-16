Harlem Wizards returning to Skaneateles for fundraiser
Harlem Wizards returning to Skaneateles for fundraiser

Wizards

The Harlem Wizards at Skaneateles High School in February 2019.

 Provided

The Harlem Wizards basketball team will return to Skaneateles High School to play a game against a team of the district's teachers and principals Tuesday, March 3.

The event will also feature interactive extras, including a pregame warm-up with children and teens in attendance, contests, comedy, slam dunks, audience participation, merchandise giveaways and more. The game will conclude with the Wizards' signature dance celebration.

"We are thrilled to host the Wizards again," said Nicole Vance of the Skaneateles Elementary PTC, which the game is a fundraiser for. "Last year's game was a huge success, and we look forward to more Wizards magic!"

The event will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at the high school, 49 E. Elizabeth St., Skaneateles. Admission is $10 for students, $15 for general admission, $20 for reserved seating and $35 for courtside plus. Tickets go on sale Monday, Jan. 20.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit harlemwizards.com.

