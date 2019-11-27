Harmful algal blooms will be discussed at two upcoming events in the Cayuga County area.
• First, Dr. Dave Matthews will discuss "Factors Associated with Harmful Algal Blooms in New York State Lakes" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the Springside Inn, 6141 W. Lake Road, Fleming. Matthews, director of the Upstate Freshwater Institute, will discuss his studies of HABs in the Finger Lakes and Owasco Lake. The presentation is free and open to the public, and is sponsored by the Owasco Watershed Lake Association. For more information, visit owla.org.
• The 2019 annual meeting of the Skaneateles Lake Watershed Agricultural Program will also focus on HABs. The meeting will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Skaneateles United Methodist Church. Following introductory remarks by Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and the presentation of the Environmental Steward of the Year Award, Dr. Kim Schulz of SUNY-ESF will discuss studies of plankton and plant surveys in Skaneateles and Otisco lakes, as well as mussel activity in Owasco, Oneida and the Great lakes. A year in review and 25th anniversary presentation will follow. Because of lunch catering, RSVPs are requested by Dec. 6. For more information, call (315) 457-0325.