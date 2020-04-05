Harriet Tubman Boosters seek new members

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Harriet Tubman Boosters are seeking new members from a diversity of backgrounds.

The Auburn group will hold its annual meeting via Zoom on May 20, and there will vote on board and officer positions. All nominations must be received by April 20 for a presentation to group members on April 22. Open officer positions include president, vice president and treasurer; there are also openings for a historian, social media manager and membership/newsletter.

Anyone is welcome to nominate themselves or another who is interested. Only members may vote. To become a member of the group, visit harriettubmanboosters.org.

The group has been in existence since about 1953, and was formed to raise money to save the Tubman Home for the Aged from ruin. Since then, the group has made education its mission.

For more information, or to RSVP for meetings in order to receive a Zoom link, visit harriettubmanboosters.org or email harriettubmanboosters@gmail.com.

