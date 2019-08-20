The Harriet Tubman Boosters, supported by Cayuga Community College, will present a six-week Humanities New York reading and discussion group featuring the work of African American writer and civil rights activist Audre Lorde.
"Lorde’s powerful voice, documented in her poems, essays, speeches, biomythography and cancer journals, remain vital and instructive. It is not only worth reading for its own sake, but continues to provide keen insight into the differences that strengthen American society," Humanities New York said in a news release. "This R&D series provides participants throughout New York state an opportunity to discuss Lorde’s writings as they explore issues of race, class, gender, and sexuality."
The discussions will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 19 through Oct. 24, in Room R202 at the college, 197 Franklin St., Auburn. The facilitator will be George Kilpatrick, host, creator and producer of "Inspiration for the Nation" on iHeartMedia. Kilpatrick has also hosted two previous discussion groups, whose topics have included "James Baldwin's America" and "Against White Supremacy: W.E.B. DuBois — The Souls of Black Folk."
There are 15 spots available for the series, and they are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Participation is free and open to the public.
For more information, or to reserve a space, email harriettubmanboosters.org.