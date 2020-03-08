Harriet Tubman Weekend: Center gives interactive lessons on the historical icon

AUBURN — When visitors entered the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park center on Sunday, they were greeted by a likeness of the icon herself: Tubman interpreter and actress Gwendolyn Briley-Strand.

The center held two interactive educational experiences from 10 a.m. to around 1 p.m. Sunday, as part of Auburn's first three-day Harriet Tubman Weekend.

Dressed in clothing of the period, Briley-Strand introduced herself as "Ms. Tubman," accompanied people around the center and answered questions. Meanwhile, Park Ranger Kimblery Szewczyk lead children through an activity about archaeological digs.

The children sifted through a sand box to find "artifacts" — like pieces of an antique plate, a bottle cap, an earring, a figurine — and used clues about the item to figure out if it was an antique or not.

"It really gives them a good hands-on activity so they can understand the science behind archaeology," she said.

When Natalie Miller, 8, and her 4-year-old sister found a new item, Szewczyk asked them what time period they thought it was from and what made them think that.

