Hart: Owasco Lake in the time of COVID-19

I count my blessings every day as I practice the physical isolation necessary to keep me and others safe from the COVID-19 pandemic, because I have the incredible privilege of living on Owasco Lake. Stresses and fears melt away when I open my doors and windows, and step outside to the sights and sounds of lake life. And so, in the spirit of Billy Joel’s "We Didn’t Start the Fire," I hereby set forth a list of those things about living on Owasco Lake that have kept me steady, not just during seclusion, but for all the years I have lived here.

First, the sounds: Birds, birds, birds. One of the first things I did when I was deciding whether to buy my old farmhouse on its two acres of lakefront property was to step out on the deck and listen for birds. And I was pleased. Birds are everywhere. I have tallied over 50 species heard and seen, and I’m sure there are many I’ve missed in my musings. Bluebirds raise young in nest boxes on my lawn, and sing “like a robin with a cold.” The cardinals usher in spring with their melodic whistles. Cornell’s Arthur Allen quoted the cardinal as telling him to “Hurry home, hurry home” for breakfast. Robins have a special call that announces coming rain, and the pileated woodpecker’s wild call takes us back to prehistoric times. The rose-breasted grosbeak sings like a robin who has had music lessons. Tundra swans hoot an eerie "coo-coo-coo" that carries up from the lake, and common loon calls always send shivers up my spine. Towhees exhort us to “drink your tea,” and sharp-shinned and red-tailed hawks shriek.