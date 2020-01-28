Hartman: Need for blood donors critical

The American Red Cross currently has a critical need for blood of all types, especially type O, and donors are urged to make an appointment now to help replenish the blood supply.

Right now, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of both O negative and O positive blood types. Having blood on the shelves is important for ongoing patient care and emergencies. Type O positive is the most transfused blood type. Type O negative is the universal blood type and is what emergency room personnel reach for when there is no time to determine the blood type of patents in the most serious situations.

Blood products are perishable, and the only source of lifesaving blood for patients is volunteer blood donors. Disruptions in donations — from severe weather to seasonal illnesses — can lead to shortages and cause delays in essential medical care. Winter weather can have a great impact on blood donations. Donors in weather-affected areas are urged to give blood when storms have passed and it’s safe to travel. Donors in areas unaffected by weather may be helping patients close to home or patients in areas where donors are unable to give because of inclement conditions.

Please give blood now, and all year long, so that lifesaving blood products are available for patients who depend on transfusions as part of their treatment regimen.