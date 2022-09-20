 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
EDUCATION

Harvard professor to give lecture on ancestry at Wells

  • 0
Wells College

Wells College

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

A Harvard professor will deliver a lecture on "Ancestry: Where Do We Come From and Why Do We Care?" Thursday, Sept. 22, at Wells College in Aurora.

Professor Maya Jasonoff, a professor of history at Harvard College and author of an upcoming book on ancestry, will deliver the lecture at 4:30 p.m. in 209 Stratton Hall on the campus. It will touch on themes of her class of the same name, perspectives for viewing ancestry and implications for both self and society.

Jasonoff was a Guggenheim Fellow in 2013 and has written three award-winning books, including 2017's "The Dawn Watch: Joseph Conrad in a Global World," one of The New York Times' best books of the year. Her essays have appeared in publications such as the Times and The Guardian.

Admission to the lecture is free and open to the public. The lecture is presented by the college in partnership with the Phi Beta Kappa society.

People are also reading…

For more information, visit wells.edu.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

These fall treats could go a long way in boosting your immune system

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News