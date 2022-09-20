Harvard professor to give lecture on ancestry at Wells

A Harvard professor will deliver a lecture on "Ancestry: Where Do We Come From and Why Do We Care?" Thursday, Sept. 22, at Wells College in Aurora.

Professor Maya Jasonoff, a professor of history at Harvard College and author of an upcoming book on ancestry, will deliver the lecture at 4:30 p.m. in 209 Stratton Hall on the campus. It will touch on themes of her class of the same name, perspectives for viewing ancestry and implications for both self and society.

Jasonoff was a Guggenheim Fellow in 2013 and has written three award-winning books, including 2017's "The Dawn Watch: Joseph Conrad in a Global World," one of The New York Times' best books of the year. Her essays have appeared in publications such as the Times and The Guardian.

Admission to the lecture is free and open to the public. The lecture is presented by the college in partnership with the Phi Beta Kappa society.

For more information, visit wells.edu.