ENVIRONMENT

Hazardous waste collection to take place in Cayuga County area

Cans
Deposit Photos

A Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in the Cayuga County area.

Acceptable items include pesticides, mercury, adhesives, polishes, waxes, solvents, latex and water-based paints, household cleaning products and more.

Unacceptable items include Freon appliances, electronics, CFL bulbs, asbestos, tires, rechargeable or alkaline batteries and more.

The collection is a program of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County, the Cayuga County Solid Waste Management Program Office (Cayuga Recycles) and the Cayuga County Department of Planning and Economic Development.

For a full list of acceptable and unacceptable items, visit cayugacounty.us/699/solid-waste-management-and-recycling.

To register for the collection and receive its location, visit reg.cce.cornell.edu/hhw2022_205 or call (315) 255-1183.

