HISTORY

Headstone cleaning demo to be followed by Mentz Church open house

Mentz Church

Mentz Church in Montezuma.

 The Citizen file

The proper way to clean headstones will be demonstrated at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Mentz Church Cemetery, Mentz Church and McDonald roads, Montezuma.

Mike Riley of the Lock 52 Historical Society will show what products can be safely used to prevent further damage.

An open house will also be held in the former Mentz Church, hosted by the Montezuma Historical Society. The society helps maintain the church, which was incorporated in 1825 and is now owned by the town. One of the earliest churches in the county, its services were first led by circuit riders for early Methodist settlers. The church is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

For more information, call (315) 776-4656.

