I often start my presentations with a blank slide, because that’s what I looked at when I started this work at the end of 2019. There was fragmented local information available, and state data that told us what the overdose situation was in our county over a year ago. If we wanted our residents who experienced overdoses to count and be helped in real time, we had to build local data infrastructure from scratch so we could respond and prevent more overdoses and deaths.

With grant resources from the HEALing Communities Study, we contracted with an epidemiologist who led the charge of developing a framework for collecting, analyzing and disseminating countywide data from local stakeholders to guide data-driven initiatives aimed at reducing overdose deaths. Dr. Corinna Noel, an assistant professor of practice within the Department of Public and Ecosystem Health at Cornell University, coordinated with all three law enforcement agencies in the county to uniformly report overdoses in the nationwide Overdose Mapping and Application Program (ODMAP), which provides nearly real-time suspected overdose surveillance data. Just in time, as it turned out. Little did we know that a few months later a global pandemic would wreak havoc, and having local data would become a lifeline.

“Data is like garbage. You’d better know what you are going to do with it before you collect it.” — Mark Twain

Cayuga County Mental Health as the project lead facilitated work groups with participating partner agencies and the epidemiologist to determine what data we needed to collect that would help us understand the overdose situation in the county and respond to it quickly by providing timely information, resources and support. We didn’t want to burden agencies with collecting a myriad of data for the sake of just having it. We put a lot of thought into the kind of data we wanted to collect and the purpose it served. The immediate goal was to save lives and keep people from dying from overdoses so they have another chance at life.

Law enforcement shares near real-time information on when, where and to whom overdoses are happening, which started the initiative of post-overdose outreach to engage people who have recently overdosed (and their families) and connect them to services and treatment if they are ready. This is a crucial point of access, as people are at high risk for repeated overdose and even death. We also learn what types of substances were suspected to be involved in overdoses, which helps us track drug use trends in the community and form appropriate responses.

ODMAP data helps reveal demographic trends, such as the disproportionality of overdoses based on age and gender. Having recognized a trend of increased overdose and death rates among female residents during the pandemic resulted in a heightened focus on this population and the strategy to recruit more female recovery peer advocates to support them. We also noticed an increase in medication overdoses among youth early in the pandemic, which we responded to with media outreach to inform the public and educate parents on what they can do to keep medications safe in their homes.

The epidemiologist uses ODMAP data to produce heat maps of overdose hotspots. This visual illustration gives us a better idea of where overdoses are concentrated in the county as well as specific neighborhoods within the city of Auburn. This allows us to coordinate geographically targeted outreach and Narcan distribution in hard-hit neighborhoods. We learned that the overdose death rate was higher in rural areas, which lead us to prioritize these remote towns and villages. Confidentiality to protect the identity of overdose victims and their locations is a priority. Statistics only reveal aggregate numbers and de-identified information. Overdose maps show an area of high concentration, never a particular street or address.

Locally collected data also informs the work of the Overdose Taskforce, which focuses on the needs of high-risk individuals, as well as the Overdose Spike Response Team, which defined what constitutes an overdose spike based on local parameters and historical overdose trends, and developed a response plan in case of an overdose spike in the county.

“Without data, you are blind and deaf and in the middle of a freeway.” — Geoffrey Moore

At this point, I feel we have built a data system that allows us to look back at where we were, see where we are headed, and adjust course when needed. We are in the fortunate situation of having three years’ worth of local data that depicts trends and changes over time, and informs future decisions on county and agency levels. Data is also used to help us evaluate the impact of our interventions and programs. Knowing, for instance, that now more overdose witnesses than first responders administer Narcan at the scene of an overdose, and that victims survive 94% of the time, tells us that our outreach and training program is working and has contributed to saving 109 lives. The world of substance use disorders, drug supplies and local impacts are constantly changing, which is why it is crucial to invest in and maintain the local data infrastructure to track these changes in nearly real time and be able to predict, prevent and react as needed.

A newly secured grant through the Bureau of Justice Assistance and opioid settlement fund allocations include funding to continue local overdose data surveillance and make a reality what we have envisioned for a long time: a publicly accessible and interactive overdose data dashboard for Cayuga County. Not many states, let alone counties, have the capacity to provide current and meaningful data that residents can access and benefit from. Our efforts over the last 3.5 years have laid the groundwork for this valuable tool that can help residents understand the overdose situation in their county and where to find resources. Our epidemiologist developed this dashboard and the county’s IT department is hosting it on the Healing Cayuga page at cayugacounty.us/overdosedata.

The dashboard will be updated monthly, and people will be able to see overdose data for the previous month under the “Monthly snapshot” tab, as well as trends over time for suspected overdoses, suspected substances involved and Narcan administration under the ”Trends” tab. Drop-down menus can be used to determine the time frame someone would like to get the selected data for. The “Demographics” tab gives information about the age groups and gender of overdose victims. The “Locations” tab illustrates the density of overdose occurrences in different parts of the county. Under the “Local resources” tab, one can use the drop-down menu to find locations of wall-mounted Narcan boxes and medication drop boxes, a link to the free online Narcan training and mail service website cayugacounty.us/narcan, and treatment and recovery services.

We’d love to hear what you think about the dashboard, and appreciate your feedback to make it even better and more user-friendly. Browse through the dashboard and at the bottom of each tab is a link to the user survey bit.ly/CayugaDashboardSurvey, which will take about 10 minutes. As a "thank you" for your time, we will send you a $10 Amazon gift card via email once you have completed the survey. Below is a QR code for the dashboard evaluation survey: