The Cayuga County Community Mental Health Center in April started staffing a daytime mobile crisis team, accessible from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The team, composed of a licensed social worker and a crisis case manager, can be accessed by calling the center at (315) 253-0341 and pressing 9. Our crisis response program is developed to maintain people safely in the community and reduce unnecessary emergency room and inpatient admissions, as well as to reduce the risk of future crises.

Calls to mobile crisis can be made by several sources including individuals, family members, school staff, provider agencies, primary care doctors, law enforcement or other community organizations. Mobile crisis can be contacted when an individual is making statements about or demonstrating symptoms indicating they may be at risk of harming themselves and/or an individual is demonstrating escalating behavior and not responding to requests to redirect.

Mental Health Center support staff will initially request basic demographic information. The call will then be directed to a crisis worker, who will obtain additional information and assess whether a mobile crisis response is needed. If a mobile response is in order, the team will mobilize and respond to the individual in the community. The team will assess risk, complete a safety plan with the individual, and make referrals to ongoing services. Following the call out, the team will also follow up by phone or additional visits to assist the individual in connecting with any recommended services or resources.

We are very excited to work with our community partners, including law enforcement agencies, to assist with mental health assessments, while meeting people where they are in the community. Mental health-related law enforcement calls can now be put into the hands of professionals during the daytime, allowing them to assess and safety-plan while decreasing any unneeded hospital or ER presentations. We are looking forward to this ongoing work and collaboration to reduce barriers to accessing mental health services. This is another effort to help individuals in our community access resources because we know how the need continues to grow. The initial funding for this new program was provided through a partnership between the city of Auburn and Cayuga County, utilizing American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The New York State Office of Mental Health has prioritized investments and resources into the crisis response system in recent years. The state has identified that responses to behavioral health crises require a response by mental health professionals and diversion from law enforcement agencies when appropriate. Over the past eight years, Cayuga County has contracted with Liberty Resources to provide after-hours mobile crisis services for county residents experiencing a behavioral health crisis. This team is available from 5 p.m. to midnight Mondays through Fridays and 6 a.m. to midnight on weekends.

Mobile crisis teams provide services to children and adults who are experiencing or are at imminent risk of experiencing a behavioral health crisis. A behavioral health crisis includes instances in which a person cannot manage their primary psychiatric and/or substance use-related symptoms without deescalation or intervention. These services are designed to interrupt and/or ameliorate crisis by:

• Assessing the immediate crisis and facilitating resolution and de-escalation;

• Providing crisis services in the community where the individual is experiencing a crisis;

• Assisting the recipient to utilize community and family support systems with the intent of preventing the re-occurrence of similar events in the future;

• Engaging the recipient to identify and link to supports and follow-up services that are necessary to manage and/or prevent further BH crisis episodes; and

• Engaging with the recipients’ service provider(s) and/or identified supports, when appropriate, to coordinate care.

The mission of mobile crisis providers is to deliver person-centered, trauma-informed, and culturally and linguistically competent services. These are high-quality, effective and integrated community-based behavioral health services that promote resiliency, rehabilitation and recovery. These services are available telephonically and face-to-face in the community to children and adults who are experiencing or are at imminent risk of experiencing a behavioral health crisis. These services aim to provide immediate support and offer alternatives to hospitalization when appropriate.

Please note: In the event someone is in immediate danger of harming themselves or others, 911 should be contacted. Law enforcement may contact mobile crisis once they respond and ensure the setting is safe.