Does your teen struggle with managing emotions, maintaining focus, substance use, peer interactions or attending school? Do you ask yourself if it is typical for your adolescent to be more moody, self-conscious, argumentative, messy or stressed out? And when does the behavior become a cause for concern? Teenagers experience many transitions and a wide range of emotions. Parents can support their children through this challenging time, and contrary to popular belief, teens are generally looking for their parents’ help, even though they might not openly ask for it. During this Mental Health Awareness Month, and throughout the year, learn about mental health, pay attention to your child’s behavior, understand what’s typical and what’s not, and know when to seek out professional help. There is no shame in addressing your child’s mental health the same way you would their physical health.

Know the facts

Child and adolescent mental health has been declared a national emergency in the U.S. In 2020, one out of five children and adolescents had a diagnosable mental health disorder, and suicide was the second leading cause of death for adolescents ages 10 to 14. In Cayuga County, youth suicide attempts have increased by over 50% since 2019 and youth visits at the Cayuga County Community Mental Health Center have increased by over 70% since 2019. The National Crisis Text Line analyzed over 1.3 million text conversations in 2022, of which 42% were initiated by youth under 18. This age group most often discussed depression/sadness, relationships, anxiety/depression, suicide, isolation/loneliness and self-harm. As the most common coping strategy, they noted listening to music. The takeaway from all these numbers is that if you are concerned about your child, you are not alone. Mental health disorders are preventable and treatable. The sooner you address them, the better for your child. Here are some tips on how to tune into your teen’s mental health and start a conversation about it.

Take N.O.T.E.

N.O.T.E. stands for "notice, observe, talk, engage." Noticing certain behaviors is the first step toward awareness and addressing them. Be open to what you’re seeing when your inner voice asks, “Why does my child ... ?” and name what you’re seeing — “She gets irritated really fast and lashes out verbally" — and why that worries you. Observing the behavior you’ve noticed can help you pick up on patterns. Make notes of when and where it happens, and what you see while it’s happening. No need to analyze why you think it’s happening, just keep track of it. After observing and taking notes for a couple of weeks, you can talk with other people who interact with your child, such as teachers, coaches, doctors and other caregivers. Tell them the behavior you’ve been observing and ask what they are seeing. After gaining more insights, try to engage your teen in a conversation. It might be hard for them to talk about challenges and it might also be a relief for them and help build self-awareness. Find a good time to talk to your teen when you’re both calm and not busy. Reassure them that they are not in trouble and that you want to check in with them to see how they’re doing. Bring up your concern in a nonjudgmental way: “I have noticed lately ... ” or “I am wondering about ... ” and give the child the opportunity to think about what they are feeling if they are not ready to share right then and there. Thank your child for sharing, and if they didn’t, make it clear that you are always there to listen when they need it. More information and videos can be found at understood.org/take-note.

What’s typical for teens and what’s cause for concern?

The Dialectical Behavioral Therapy Skills Manual for Adolescents has a helpful listing of typical and not typical behaviors.

Increased moodiness can be expected; not typical would be intense, painful, long-lasting moods, risky mood-dependent behavior, major depression or panic attacks, self-injury or suicidal thinking.

Increased self-consciousness and focus on body image are typical; a cause for concern would be social phobia or withdrawal, perfectionism and unrealistic standards, binging, purging or restricted eating, and obsession about or neglect of hygiene.

Increased parent-adolescent conflict is common; verbal or physical aggression or running away is a concern.

Experimenting with drugs, alcohol or cigarettes is typical; substance abuse, selling drugs and a substance-using peer group is a cause for concern.

Stressful transitions to middle and high school are typical; school refusal, bullying or being bullied, lack of connection to school peers, school truancy or dropout is not.

Increased argumentativeness and criticism and being opinionated are to be expected; rebellious questioning of social rules and conventions, and causing trouble with family members, teachers or other authority figures can be a cause for concern.

Increased sensation-seeking or risk-taking is typical; multiple accidents, encounters with firearms, excessive risk-taking or getting arrested is a cause for concern.

Increased desire for privacy is typical; isolation from family, breakdown of communication, routine lying and hiding things are not.

Strong interest in social media is typical; many hours per day spent on a computer or phone on high-risk or triggering websites, casually meeting partners online and revealing too much online is concerning.

A messy room is typical; old and rotting food, not being able to find basic necessities and dirty clothes covering the floor are not.

The urge to stay up later and sleep in longer is typical; being up nearly all night, sleeping almost all day on weekends and being routinely late for school is concerning.

In a crisis? Connect with a crisis counselor.

To receive confidential, anonymous support, you can connect to the Crisis Text Line via text, WhatsApp and web chat. To reach a live, trained volunteer crisis counselor, text "HELLO" to 741741 or 443-SUPPORT in WhatsApp; text "HOLA" to 741741 or 442-AYUDAME in WhatsApp for Spanish; or connect via https://connect.crisistextline.org/chat.

Looking for help? Reach out to local mental health professionals.

The Cayuga County Community Mental Health Center is an open-access outpatient clinic that provides mental health treatment for individuals and families. You can walk in between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or call (315) 253-0341. Services will start on the same day.

The center also offers FAST services. FAST stand for Families Access to Services Team and coordinates services for families with youth who have significant behavioral health needs. FAST connects families with home-based services, family and youth peer support, parenting education, and mental health and substance use outpatient services. FAST services are available to anyone in Cayuga County at no cost to the family. Contact (315) 294-8180 to learn more.