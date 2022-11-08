Healing Cayuga: Why you should talk to your child about substance use

Because it can save their life!

Locally, overdoses have increased overall since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, including prescription and illegal drugs, with a concerning trend toward increased rates of youth overdoses. We are also faced with drugs that are more potent and deadly and may lead to fatal overdoses quicker, sometimes after a single use.

As a parent of a teenager, I understand that it is a daunting task to have these conversations with your child. I invite you to join an upcoming community discussion to learn about the realities of underage substance use and how to talk with your kids about these issues. Cayuga County Mental Health and Healing Cayuga are partnering with the Auburn school district to host a parent night at Auburn High School at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. All parents, caregivers and interested people from around the county are invited to this event. It will also be livestreamed at aecsd.education/highschool.

Lauren Walsh, the county director of mental health, and I will be talking about normal versus concerning teen behavior, how to get prepared to talk with your child about substance use, tips on how to keep the conversation going, common myths about addiction, different types of substances and local trends, how to recognize an overdose and how to use Naloxone (Narcan).

Here are some more things to consider from the national “Talk. They Hear You.” campaign:

Parents have a significant influence on their children’s decisions to experiment with alcohol and other drugs. One of the most influential factors during a child’s adolescence is maintaining a strong, open relationship with a parent. When parents create supportive and nurturing environments, children make better decisions. Though it may not always seem like it, children really hear their parents’ concerns, which is why it’s important that parents discuss the risks of using alcohol and other drugs.

It’s better to talk before children are exposed to alcohol and other drugs. If you talk to your kids directly and honestly, they are more likely to respect your rules and advice about alcohol and drug use. When parents talk with their children early and often about alcohol and other drugs, they can protect their children from many of the high-risk behaviors associated with using these drugs.

Some children may try alcohol or other drugs at a very young age. It is never too early to talk to your children about alcohol and other drugs. Children as young as 9 years old already start viewing alcohol in a more positive way, and approximately 3,300 kids as young as 12 try marijuana each day. Additionally, about five in 10 kids as young as 12 obtain prescription pain relievers for nonmedical purposes. The earlier you start talking, the better.

The older kids get, the more likely they’ll try alcohol or other drugs. About 10% of 12-year-olds say they have tried alcohol, but by age 15, that number jumps to 50%. Additionally, by the time they are seniors, almost 70% of high school students will have tried alcohol, half will have taken an illegal drug, and more than 20% will have used a prescription drug for a nonmedical purpose. The sooner you talk to your children about alcohol and other drugs, the greater chance you have of influencing their decisions about drinking and substance use.

Not talking about alcohol and other drugs still sends kids a message. Kids don’t always have all the facts when it comes to alcohol and other drugs. If parents don’t talk about the risks of underage drinking and substance use, their kids might not see any harm in trying alcohol and other substances. Having a conversation allows parents to set clear rules about what they expect from their kids when it comes to alcohol and other drugs.

“The discussion around mental health and substance use with our youth has never been more important than now," Walsh said. "It is very difficult, as parents, to decipher your adolescent’s behavior as typical or a cause for concern. We hope to educate parents on skills, in order to have critical conversations with their children on both mental health and substance use."