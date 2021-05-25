HEALing Communities: I don't have to die and neither do you (a personal recovery story)

My name is Travis Weatherbee and I am in recovery today. I just recently celebrated 18 months clean and sober. It was a long and difficult road, and there were many half-hearted attempts and do-overs along the way. However, I would change nothing. This may sound harsh because I have caused a lot of damage to myself, my family and others over the years. Ultimately, though, if all the situations did not play out exactly as they did, regardless of the repercussions in my personal life at the time, I may not have ended up where I am today. In fact, I may not be here at all today.
My life has changed and evolved over the last year and a half in ways I never thought were important or even possible for someone like me, meaning someone who has struggled with addiction their entire adult life. It is said that addiction takes a person to three places: jail or institutions, dereliction and death. I have visited the first two multiple times and thought it was inevitable that my addiction would take me to the third in one manner or another, but thus far, that is not the case. In fact, today in sobriety my life is exciting and full of opportunity.
Inpatient treatment and medications
Eighteen months ago, I went to inpatient for the third time. I was involved with a medication for opioid use disorder program before and during this process. I went to inpatient treatment at Hope Haven in Batavia, because even being on Suboxone I was still unable to maintain sobriety. For one, I decided to seek out longer treatment if only for the fact that it was a better living condition than where I had been staying previously. After three weeks, I was accepted at a long-term inpatient facility in Trumansburg. This was the first time in my life that I was not in a hurry to rush through the programs and return to the insanity of my life because of how unmanageable it had become. I stayed in Trumansburg for four months.
During these four months, I went to groups, classes and workshops daily and slowly, as my mind cleared, I began to see things improve. I started to have realizations that what my life had been like before all this, I did not want anymore. I also was switched from Suboxone to a medication called Sublocade. Sublocade is a once-a-month injection for opiate addiction versus the daily taking of Suboxone. This helped me immensely at the time, because I did not have to go through the habit-forming routine of daily dosing, which allowed me to focus more on my behaviors and improving my life in general. It was at this point that I decided to further my treatment by taking the next step and going to a halfway house.
Halfway house and outpatient treatment
On Christmas Eve 2019, six months after entering treatment, I accepted a bed at GRACE House in Auburn. This was two hours away from my hometown of Batavia, and I made this decision intentionally because I knew that I had to sever contact with all of the unhealthy people, places and things of my past. Little did I know at the time the significance this move would later have in my recovery and my life as a whole. I wholeheartedly dived into the daily routine and structure of the GRACE House and the other programs available to residents there, including Confidential Help for Alcohol and Drugs outpatient and the prosperity program. Also, for the first time, I started to attend outside self-help meetings on a regular basis and volunteer in the community. I continued to receive the Sublocade treatment monthly. I also began attending medical appointments around the area due to my health not being in great shape from the years of active addiction and not taking care of myself.
Health issues and no medications
I stayed at GRACE House for a full six months and during this time, decided to follow up by moving to their Supportive Living Program on June 1, 2020. Just before this move, there was a bump in the road due to a combination of health problems and medication side effects. These required me to stop taking the Sublocade in order to make the move. I was terrified because a good portion of the progress I had made was during the six months I had been receiving the Sublocade injections. I did not want to go back on the Suboxone films, which I had abused previously. I was scared and anxious that if I just stopped getting the injection I would go into physical withdrawal and relapse, which is what happened numerous times on Suboxone films when I stopped taking them. With the encouragement and support of the GRACE House staff and the contacts I had made in the recovery community in Auburn — which is stronger than any I have ever encountered before — I agreed to stop taking the Sublocade and go back to the Suboxone strips, even though I had struggled with them for so long. This was a depressing thought for me, because at that time I was still steadfast in my belief that I would be on some form of medication for my opiate use disorder for the rest of my life.
On May 10, 2020, I received my last Sublocade injection. I went through the process of having a prescription of Suboxone strips called in and they were held at the GRACE House. Meanwhile, I moved to supportive living while awaiting what I thought to be the inevitable onset of physical withdrawal from the Sublocade shot and my return to the Suboxone strips. I was told by a doctor that they believed the Sublocade would wear off slower than the Suboxone films. They said it could be anywhere from a couple of months up to a year, but they also said I was the first person to remain in their care throughout the process and that they had never actually witnessed how long it would or could take. A month passed and then two months, then three. At this point I had been thinking for weeks now that I was going to wake up to physical withdrawal, but I still felt fine. I decided that if I were going to continue this road to recovery that I needed to start working on other aspects of my life and myself, and stop dwelling on the start of withdrawal because it was an obsession in itself. I also started to have hope that maybe it would not be as bad as I thought and that I might would be able to tough it out when the withdrawal came. I had many good supporters in my corner at this time, and they all encouraged that I try it with supervision and fall back on the strips if necessary.
"With the disease we have, we can't just put everything on pause."
COVID-19 and college
During this time, COVID-19 had become prominent and a lot of places were forced to close down and go virtual for appointments. The recovery community suffered because of this, but they held it together. There were still meetings virtually and, slowly, precautions were put in place and meetings started to open up outdoors and eventually again indoors. There was no volunteering and not a lot to do during this time. A man I met and became friends with, who also went through the GRACE House program, was now my roommate at supportive living. He was getting ready to go back to college and convinced me to give it a try. So with his help and those of others, I went through the process of signing up for college, which is something I never thought I would do. It was challenging and sometimes overwhelming, but kept me occupied and busy. My aspiration started to grow and for the first time in my adult life, I had hope that maybe there was a better life out there to be had.
I struggled through my first semester; it was frustrating and completely online due to COVID-19. I had to learn about technology in order to be able to continue my treatment as well as my education because I had never owned a smartphone, let alone knew how to use a computer. Nevertheless, I talked about it and asked for help from people I knew who supported me in my decisions, and I learned. I overcame that obstacle, but not by myself. I came to enjoy college life and the sense of accomplishment it gave me. I ended up having a 4.0 GPA my first semester and I’m currently over halfway through my second semester and doing well.
No withdrawal
In November 2020, the month before the end of my first semester in college, it happened. The Sublocade injection had finally worn off, but not how I expected. My urine screen for supportive living came back negative for the Sublocade, but I still felt great. No withdrawal at all. I was free of the weight of worrying about withdrawal from opiates or medication for my opioid use disorder. This was a pivotal moment in my recovery and a milestone in my life. I was no longer a slave to the repercussions and consequences of 15-plus years of opiate addiction. I will never have to fear withdrawal again as long as I do not pick up.
This revelation turned my hope to faith. Faith that it is possible to live a productive and happy life, free of drugs and alcohol. That is, if I was willing to continue to put the work in on a daily basis. I started making changes steadily but slowly. I could easily overwhelm myself and lose it all if I am not careful. Relying on my recovery resources in the community and their advice and experience, I started to look at obstacles and frustrations as challenges or puzzles, and I grew with the help and support of others.
Healthy habits
The first year of my recovery I was not very physically active and became overweight for the first time in my life. I gained over 80 pounds, and weighed about 265. This was a big shot for my self-esteem, and I decided to do something about it. I changed how I ate and started exercising on a daily basis. My father gave me a racing bike and a trainer that he was not using. He’s an avid bicycle rider. When I first started riding daily it was not enjoyable, but over the last seven months I have developed a passion for it. I have lost 40 pounds, feel great, and have bonded with my father over this shared passion. These experiences I have mentioned throughout the story are things that I scoffed at and that held no feeling or meaning for me in active addiction. I guess my message to others would be this: People die in active addiction every day. I thought I was one of those people, but by taking a chance to try something new, hard work, and giving things time to work, I don’t have to die and neither do you.
Thanks
I would like to give a special thanks to Amanda Falsey, Ashley Short, Terry Daniels, Bryan Bush, David M. of the GRACE House, the staff at Cayuga Addiction Recovery Services, Hope Haven, CHAD and everyone else who touched my life along the way, and especially to my parents and siblings for never giving up on me. Thank you all.
The HEALing Communities Study is a multi-year, multi-state research study to reduce opioid overdose deaths through the implementation of evidence-based practices. If you are interested in learning more or getting involved, call (315) 253-1522 or email msalvage@cayugacounty.us.