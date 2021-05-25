HEALing Communities: I don't have to die and neither do you (a personal recovery story)

Health issues and no medications

I stayed at GRACE House for a full six months and during this time, decided to follow up by moving to their Supportive Living Program on June 1, 2020. Just before this move, there was a bump in the road due to a combination of health problems and medication side effects. These required me to stop taking the Sublocade in order to make the move. I was terrified because a good portion of the progress I had made was during the six months I had been receiving the Sublocade injections. I did not want to go back on the Suboxone films, which I had abused previously. I was scared and anxious that if I just stopped getting the injection I would go into physical withdrawal and relapse, which is what happened numerous times on Suboxone films when I stopped taking them. With the encouragement and support of the GRACE House staff and the contacts I had made in the recovery community in Auburn — which is stronger than any I have ever encountered before — I agreed to stop taking the Sublocade and go back to the Suboxone strips, even though I had struggled with them for so long. This was a depressing thought for me, because at that time I was still steadfast in my belief that I would be on some form of medication for my opiate use disorder for the rest of my life.

On May 10, 2020, I received my last Sublocade injection. I went through the process of having a prescription of Suboxone strips called in and they were held at the GRACE House. Meanwhile, I moved to supportive living while awaiting what I thought to be the inevitable onset of physical withdrawal from the Sublocade shot and my return to the Suboxone strips. I was told by a doctor that they believed the Sublocade would wear off slower than the Suboxone films. They said it could be anywhere from a couple of months up to a year, but they also said I was the first person to remain in their care throughout the process and that they had never actually witnessed how long it would or could take. A month passed and then two months, then three. At this point I had been thinking for weeks now that I was going to wake up to physical withdrawal, but I still felt fine. I decided that if I were going to continue this road to recovery that I needed to start working on other aspects of my life and myself, and stop dwelling on the start of withdrawal because it was an obsession in itself. I also started to have hope that maybe it would not be as bad as I thought and that I might would be able to tough it out when the withdrawal came. I had many good supporters in my corner at this time, and they all encouraged that I try it with supervision and fall back on the strips if necessary.