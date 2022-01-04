HEALing Communities: No one is disposable

"Just let them die!"

I’ve heard that harsh remark more times than I’d like to remember when discussing people who use drugs. The argument that this approach would be much cheaper for society than wasting resources trying to save them is appalling. The thought that someone deserves to die, and this would be a just outcome given the choices the individual has made, is heartless. Luckily for people with other chronic diseases, such as heart disease, diabetes or obesity, the same cruel concept is not applied to them. Yet substance use disorder is a chronic disease, and not a moral failure. Recovering from it is not just a matter of willpower. The fact is, most of us engage in risky and unhealthy behavior that may or may not lead to negative health conditions. We all know that if we ate better and exercised more, we would be much healthier and need fewer health care services. Do we do it, though? No. Does that mean we don’t deserve care when we get sick? Does that mean we deserve to die from it? I think not — because no one is disposable!

It’s easy to think less of people who put dangerous substances into their bodies, steal and lie or worse to get the money for these substances, land in jail and end up overdosing, often multiple times. It’s easy to think of them as a strain on society, not worth our time, money and efforts. Yet they are fellow human beings. They are someone’s child, parent, spouse or friend. We don’t know what their life looked like before drugs became a part of it. We can’t begin to understand what void these drugs are filling or what pain they are supposed to eliminate.

I think of the people I’ve met and get to work with. Many of them are in recovery. Their stories are not for the faint-hearted. Like most of us, they did things in the past they are not proud of, actions they can’t take back. As a consequence, they may have lost their jobs, their homes or their children, got in trouble with the law or cheated death. These circumstances might have crushed the most stable person. Yet here they are, working on their own recovery, helping others, alive. Not that it was easy or there weren’t any setbacks. Their individual recovery journeys may be different, but they are with us today because we didn’t give up on them, their potential and the contributions they have yet to make. People in recovery are the most self-reflective individuals I know. They’ve been to hell and back and lived to talk about it. It puts many things into perspective.

For better or worse, drug use is part of our world. The question is what can we do to reduce its adverse health, social and economic consequences for individuals and the community. The National Harm Reduction Coalition considers the following principles central to harm reduction practice:

• Accepts, for better or worse, that licit and illicit drug use is part of our world and chooses to work to minimize its harmful effects rather than simply ignore or condemn them.

• Understands drug use as a complex, multifaceted phenomenon that encompasses a continuum of behaviors from severe use to total abstinence, and acknowledges that some ways of using drugs are clearly safer than others.

• Establishes quality of individual and community life and well-being — not necessarily cessation of all drug use — as the criteria for successful interventions and policies.

• Calls for the nonjudgmental, noncoercive provision of services and resources to people who use drugs and the communities in which they live in order to assist them in reducing attendant harm.

• Ensures that people who use drugs and those with a history of drug use routinely have a real voice in the creation of programs and policies designed to serve them.

• Affirms people who use drugs themselves as the primary agents of reducing the harms of their drug use and seeks to empower them to share information and support each other in strategies which meet their actual conditions of use.

• Recognizes that the realities of poverty, class, racism, social isolation, past trauma, sex-based discrimination and other social inequalities affect both people’s vulnerability to and capacity for effectively dealing with drug-related harm.

• Does not attempt to minimize or ignore the real and tragic harm and danger that can be associated with illicit drug use.

One way to reduce harm is to carry Naloxone (Narcan) so people don’t have to die from an overdose and get another chance at life. To request free Narcan and get trained on how to use it, visit cayugacounty.us/narcan.

Monika Salvage works for the Cayuga County Mental Health Department as the project director for the HEALing Communities Study, a multi-year, multi-state research study to reduce opioid overdose deaths through the implementation of evidence-based practices. If you are interested in learning more or getting involved, please call (315) 253-1522 or email msalvage@cayugacounty.us.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0