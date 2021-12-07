HEALing Communities: Shifting the focus from opioids to all substances

Cayuga County has been greatly affected by overdoses (16% increase in 2020) and overdose deaths (more than doubled in 2020). This year, overdoses of all substances continue to rise, while fatal overdoses, thankfully, have declined. Local data shows that traditional opioids are involved in only a third of all suspected overdoses and new, synthetic and much more deadly substances are emerging in our community. We see an urgent need to be flexible in our efforts to address the evolving challenges this brings in the future. A comprehensive substance use response that includes a broader range of substances, both illicit and prescribed, is needed. A sustained, comprehensive substance use response, as opposed to short-term, substance-specific grant funding, will have a better chance of improving local systems of care and outcomes for affected residents and the community as a whole. This will require a robust prevention program, communication strategies around different substance use disorder needs, and continuous engagement of local health professionals and other stakeholders. The coordination of existing and new substance use initiatives will help reduce duplication of efforts and ensure that all community partners have the opportunity to collaborate and work toward a broader county vision.

Since January 2020, Cayuga County has been participating in the HEALing Communities Study, a multi-year, multi-state research study to reduce opioid overdose deaths. Communities with a high opioid overdose death rate were selected to participate. A community-driven approach to address the opioid epidemic by implementing evidence-based intervention practices has been applied. A local steering committee of community stakeholders guides the development of implementation strategies. A local implementation team coordinates and supports implementation efforts with community partners. This model fosters engagement and improves accountability and outcomes.

While COVID-19 fundamentally changed all of our lives, the opioid epidemic kept ravaging our communities. 2020 was a devastating year for Cayuga County in terms of overdose fatalities after an encouraging year of declining deaths. While COVID-19 claimed 27 lives in Cayuga County in 2020, opioid overdoses took almost as many lives from us, a total of 21 community members. The pandemic has brought to light already existing barriers and difficulties in accessing treatment options for individuals seeking help for opioid use disorder. While all eyes and resources were on the global pandemic, the current HEALing team remained focused on opioid overdoses.

The team combines expertise in substance use disorder, project management, communications, peer work, community outreach, navigating local services, data analysis, health research and facilitating organizational change. In collaboration with community partners, the team collected and analyzed real-time data, strategized with stakeholders around evidence-based interventions, and guided the implementation of a data-informed action plan. The goal was to reduce opioid overdose deaths, link affected individuals to treatment, minimize service gaps and improve access to different recovery paths. Data suggests that our interventions initiated in 2020 prevented additional deaths. If current trends hold, we estimate that overdose deaths in 2021 will be 25% lower than last year. Our data-informed, collaborative approach has had a life-saving impact.

The HEALing team is dedicated to giving a voice to individuals with opioid use disorder, reducing the stigma and raising awareness of this disease and different treatment paths. The team’s expertise combined with the guidance of a local steering committee would provide a sound foundation to expand these efforts to other substances and continue the work with community partners on coordinating more comprehensive local substance use prevention, education and response. The findings and lessons learned from the opioid project can be applied to other substances to serve a larger population for a greater public health impact in Cayuga County.

Monika Salvage works for the Cayuga County Mental Health Department as the project director for the HEALing Communities Study, a multi-year, multi-state research study to reduce opioid overdose deaths through the implementation of evidence-based practices. If you are interested in learning more or getting involved, please call (315) 253-1522 or email msalvage@cayugacounty.us.

