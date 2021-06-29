HEALing Communities: Staying in medication treatment reduces opioid deaths

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

You can help HEAL our community

How can you help? If you know someone with opioid use disorder, encourage them to seek medications for opioid use disorder. If you know someone who is in MOUD treatment, let them know you support their efforts and recognize the courage it takes to break the cycle of drug dependence. If someone you know has a family member in MOUD treatment, tell them how glad you are to hear it and how you hope their family member stays in that treatment as long as they need it.

Your encouragement matters because one of the reasons that some people leave MOUD treatment too soon, or never enter it at all, is lack of support from family and friends. The notion that MOUD “isn’t real recovery” has prevented too many people from using MOUD to succeed in recovery, and there are challenges people in recovery face. Some challenges may include separating from previous drug-using social networks and managing anxiety and depression, withdrawal and potential occasional relapse events. For a person with opioid use disorder, chances of recovery become much greater when MOUD treatment efforts are supported by friends, family and the connections within their social networks, and when transportation, housing and employment are accessible in the community. Together, we can HEAL our community.