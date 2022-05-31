HEALing Communities: The importance of Narcan in times of fentanyl

Will Narcan stop opioid overdoses? Hardly. Does it save lives? Most definitely. Much of the street drug supply is poisoned with fentanyl, and keeping people from dying is an important component of harm reduction. The HEALing Cayuga team has implemented a robust Narcan community training and distribution program, distributed 2,000 Narcan kits, and empowered community members to save lives when they encounter an overdose situation, all during the COVID-19 pandemic. The next countywide in-person trainings are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at six different locations. Thank you to our business partners and volunteers for offering their space and time and to our HEALing outreach coordinator, Jason “Wally” Meyers, for making these events happen. Join us at one of the following locations to learn how to recognize an overdose, get trained on how to use Narcan, and pick up recovery resources:

• Kinney Drugs at State and Owasco streets in Auburn, in Weedsport and Moravia

• Dunkin’ at East Genesee Street in Auburn

• King Ferry Corner Store

How else does the HEALing Cayuga team provide Narcan to the community?

We work out of the Cayuga County Community Mental Health Center, which is a registered opioid overdose prevention program through the state Department of Health that receives free Narcan kits at no cost to the county. Aside from community pop-up training events, we offer Narcan training online at cayugacounty.us/narcan, confidentially mail free Narcan to county residents, train staff at businesses and organizations, and place wall-mounted Narcan housing boxes in the community for public access in case of an opioid overdose emergency. An online map of where these boxes are located is in the works. In total, this continuously expanding program has distributed 2,000 Narcan kits in two years. In comparison, in 2019, before this HEALing Cayuga effort, 136 kits were distributed through other programs.

Who should carry Narcan?

A common misconception persists that only people who are using illicit drugs or know someone who is using should have Narcan at hand. While this is definitely recommended, anyone could find themselves in a situation where they encounter someone who has overdosed. You may see someone slumped over in a car in a parking lot, at a park, in a public bathroom, at a concert or at work. Having Narcan handy can save precious minutes in the reversal of an opioid overdose while you are waiting for first responders to arrive. Fentanyl is being mixed into other substances and pressed into very real-looking prescription pills that can be bought on the street or the Internet. People may or may not know that they are consuming this synthetic, lab-manufactured opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. This puts them at higher risk for accidental overdose and may require multiple doses of Narcan. The Narcan nasal spray is easy to use and does not harm. Community members who administer Narcan during a suspected overdose are protected by the Good Samaritan law.

How do we know that the HEALing Cayuga Narcan distribution works?

We know that our Narcan is getting into the right hands because 41% of trainees stated that they have witnessed an overdose in the past. We also have data that shows that overdose witnesses are now increasingly administering Narcan before first responders arrive and thereby potentially saved 89 lives over the last two years. Before the HEALing Cayuga Narcan distribution program, the first dose of Narcan at an overdose was administered by a witness only once every two month. Since the start of our program, this rate has increased to almost four times per month. Data also shows that when an overdose witness administered the first dose of Narcan, the victim survived 95.7% of the time. When no Narcan was available at the scene and they had to wait for first responders to administer the first dose, the survival rate was 90.6%. In both cases, the survival rate with Narcan is extremely high and it demonstrates that a few minutes difference in administering Narcan can save additional lives.

How dangerous is fentanyl?

Illicitly manufactured fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. As a result, only a tiny amount is needed to create euphoria, and due to its potency, it is often mixed with other drugs, like counterfeit painkillers and benzodiazepines, heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine as a cheap additive, leading to overdoses. Drugs that may contain deadly levels of fentanyl are hard to distinguish as you might not be able to see it, taste it, or smell it. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fentanyl and other synthetic opioids are the most common drugs involved in overdose deaths. In Cayuga County, according to coroner data, 83% of people who died from an overdose in 2021 had fentanyl in their system. The street drug supply has always been unpredictable and inconsistent, even more so now with fentanyl contamination. Assume an overdose is possible no matter what drug you are using. You can reduce overdose risk by testing your drugs with fentanyl test strips, using less and having someone with you who carries and knows how to use Narcan. If you or someone you know is looking for substance use treatment or recovery support, you can find local providers on our website, cayugacounty.us/recovery.

Monika Salvage works for the Cayuga County Mental Health Department as the project director for the HEALing Communities Study, a multi-year, multi-state research study to reduce opioid overdose deaths through the implementation of evidence-based practices. If you are interested in learning more about the HEALing Communities Study, or getting involved, please call (315) 253-1522 or email msalvage@cayugacounty.us.

