HEALing Communities: We must not become numb to overdoses

Many in our community are painfully aware of the grief and hurt overdoses cause in their own lives and in those around them. Overdose deaths create ripple effects of shock and despair in families, neighborhoods, villages and towns, and the recovery and treatment communities at large. This is something we cannot and will never get used to. We must not become numb to the climbing numbers of overdoses and lives lost. We must remember them as individuals whose potential we have lost forever. We must continue to talk about substance use disorder and work to reduce the stigma around it, so people who are struggling are not ashamed to seek help and treatment.
While the HEALing Communities Cayuga County team and community partners are focused on overdoses and recovery year-round, several awareness days highlight related causes. September is National Recovery Month, an observance to promote and support evidence-based treatment and recovery practices, the emergence of a strong and proud recovery community, and the dedication of service providers and community members across the nation who make recovery in all its forms possible.
International Overdose Awareness Day has been recognized annually on Aug. 31 to raise awareness of overdose and reduce the stigma of drug-related death. In recognition of this global event, local community members came together at Nick’s Ride 4 Friends’ new facility in Auburn to remember lives lost too early, grieve with their families and offer hope for those who are still struggling. The somber event was filled with powerful speakers, uplifting music and a hopeful dove release. Two Facebook Live videos were recorded and can be viewed on the HEALing Cayuga Facebook page at facebook.com/healingcayuga. This annual event and graveyard display were organized by the Heroin Epidemic Action League and serve as a stark reminder of the heavy toll overdose deaths take on our community.
The New York State Department of Health will hold its first annual New York State Opioid Overdose Awareness Day this year on Thursday, Sept. 9, to honor and reflect on the people who have died of an overdose and celebrate people who dedicate themselves to harm reduction and saving lives. To learn more about the inaugural day, visit health.ny.gov/diseases/aids/general/opioid_overdose_prevention/docs/od_awareness_day.pdf.
Cayuga County is committed to reducing opioid overdose deaths. As we are finishing August, we are fast approaching 200 overdoses. That’s as many as we had all year in 2020! About a third of them are suspected to have involved opioids. We have lost 12 lives in eight months. These are terrifying numbers that reflect families that are broken and lives that are disrupted and lost due to misuse of opioids.
The HEALing Cayuga team is working tirelessly with community partners on distributing the life-saving medication Naloxone (Narcan) throughout the county, which allows overdose witnesses to intervene even before first responders arrive. Over 1,000 Narcan kits have been distributed and at least 57 individuals have been saved by the quick actions of bystanders. We are also facilitating post-overdose outreach in an effort to connect overdose victims with local peers and treatment options. We are able to facilitate same-day initiations of medications for opioid use disorder, which are effective in reducing or eliminating withdrawal symptoms and reducing or eliminating cravings to use opioids. We were able to connect 58 individuals to a prescriber who initiated their treatment the same day, which is crucial because there is often only a small window when people are ready to seek help.
To create community-wide awareness for local recovery resources, HEALing Cayuga is launching a public service announcement featuring a local peer, a person in recovery, and a health care provider. The message for people who are struggling with addiction and their loved ones is that help is available when they are ready to reach out. "Recovery Support in Cayuga County," a 30-second PSA, can be viewed at youtu.be/XievgMTBfs8.
The full videos about a personal recovery story, the work of peer advocates and how medications can help with opioid use disorder can be viewed on the HEALing Cayuga YouTube channel at youtube.com/playlist?list=PLMpEfj1N2P5G88NiZNPzHObOJLQ87Kcb_.
To learn more about the challenges people face with opioid use disorder, and some tips to overcome them, visit HealTogetherStories.org or youtube.com/c/HEALingCommunitiesStudy/videos to watch the powerful testimonials of people in communities like ours. It is up to all of us to help as many people as possible in Cayuga County to recover from opioid use disorder.
Monika Salvage works for the Cayuga County Mental Health Department as the project director for the HEALing Communities Study, a multi-year, multi-state research study to reduce opioid overdose deaths through the implementation of evidence-based practices. If you are interested in learning more or getting involved, please call (315) 253-1522 or email msalvage@cayugacounty.us.