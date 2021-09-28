HEALing Communities: Why better access to opioid treatment is needed

The Cayuga County HEALing Communities Study is hosting a virtual Grand Rounds Education Series in October for health care providers who are interested in providing access to medications for opioid use disorder to their patients. The HEALing team is partnering with the Central New York Director’s Planning Group, a consortium of county mental health directors, to extend this educational opportunity across the CNY region. Three one-hour panel discussions with national and local experts are planned for the specialty fields of emergency medicine (10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5), OB-GYN (1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5), and Primary Care (noon Tuesday, Oct. 19). The series is designed to provide peer-to-peer expertise and increase treatment access to patients with opioid use disorder. Registration and Zoom login info are available at cayugacounty.us/forum .

Background

Studies have shown that medication-based treatment for opioid use disorder is effective in a variety of treatment settings. There are several FDA-approved medications for the treatment of opioid use disorder. However, access to these medications varies greatly across different treatment settings. While a number of substance use treatment facilities offer these medications, only a small percentage offer clients a choice of the three commonly used medications. Additional barriers include treatment programs with multiple requirements for accessing medication. Often referred to as “high-threshold” or “low-tolerance” service delivery models, these programs can have a counterproductive effect on treatment outcomes, as individuals often react to the rules and requirements by discontinuing treatment. Quitting substance use without the aid of medication (“cold turkey” detoxification) and requirements for total abstinence from evidence-based opioid medications continue to be practices in some settings, even though there is no evidence that such practices are effective. In fact, a lack of access to medications results in 65-91% of clients returning to use after detox treatment. There is also a higher risk of overdose for individuals who are treated without medications if they relapse, as their body can become less able to tolerate opioids, and the return to a previous level of use can be very dangerous.