Healing Field returning to Auburn to support D.C. veterans trip

The Healing Field of Hopes and Dreams will return to Hoopes Park in Auburn this year to raise funds for an Operation Enduring Gratitude trip to Washington, D.C., in May 2022.

The display, which last took place in the Auburn area in 2018, is scheduled for Memorial Day weekend.

Orders are now being taken for flags that will be part of the display. They can be purchased in celebration of someone living or passed who has impacted lives in a special way. The flags cost $36, which includes the flag, pole, a certificate and rebar. Flags must be picked up from noon to 5 p.m. on Memorial Day.

Proceeds from the display will support Operation Enduring Gratitude, which busses veterans to the nation's capital to see the memorials and monuments in their honor. The May 2022 trip will bring area veterans of World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War to the capital. Organized by Knights of Columbus Council 207 in Auburn, Operation Enduring Gratitude last took place in 2017.

For more information, or to purchase a flag, call Dave Pappert at (315) 246-4258 or Cheryl Foster at (315) 246-4345, or visit healingfield.org/auburnny.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0