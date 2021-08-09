Health department advises Cayuga County to 'Fight the Bite'

The Cayuga County Health Department is reminding the public to continue to “Fight the Bite” this summer. This month, mosquito pools in Oswego County have tested positive for eastern equine encephalitis and pools in Onondaga County have tested positive for Jamestown Canyon virus. West Nile virus is also found in numerous places throughout New York state each summer.

The health department suggests the following measures to minimize being bitten by mosquitos while outdoors:

• Wearing socks and shoes, long pants and long-sleeved shirts.

• Using a mosquito repellent containing 20-30% DEET or Picardin (follow label directions and wash treated skin with soap and water once indoors).

• Making sure there are screens in open windows and doors, and that they are free of rips, tears and holes.

To reduce mosquito breeding by eliminating standing water, the department recommends property owners do the following:

• Cleaning clogged rain gutters.

• Turning over wheelbarrows and wading pools when not in use.

• Changing water in bird baths every four days.