Heery: A love letter to my Catholic brothers and sisters

For two months, I have been grasping for words. Though many of us knew it was coming, the announcement that several of our Catholic churches might be closing hit hard. I am grateful for the faithful work of the committee, who faced an awful task with compassion and integrity. I admire the Revs. Lioi and Gathenya, and the ministers, staff and volunteers, who serve with love; I have no idea how two priests have managed to care for nine parishes; I can barely keep up with one! I understand the reasons for the closures: the decline in attendance, the shortage of priests, the financial challenges, the demographic and cultural shifts, as well as the loss of trust. But what is most apparent to me is that my Catholic brothers and sisters are grieving.
It’s as if we’ve been told that someone we love — someone whose strength and presence have been a constant in our lives — is dying. We’ve had all the normal reactions: denial, bargaining, anger, shock, a feverish questioning of why, and sometimes just tears.
I’ve heard community members discuss future uses for these churches, but I worry such conversations rush us past our grief, like divvying up a loved one’s possessions while they’re still in the hospital.
As a pastor, it strikes me that this moment is much like the one I often find myself in — sitting at the bedside of a faithful servant of God, holding their hand, as they take their final breaths. This is the time to speak Scripture, to pray, to cry, to remember and express gratitude, to laugh at funny stories, to forgive and be forgiven, to say, “I love you. Thank you for loving me.” And if we’re someone who maybe didn’t feel loved or welcome, it’s a time to speak that truth as well, and find some peace — maybe even reconciliation.
Above all, I want my Catholic brothers and sisters to know that you are not alone. I am a Protestant pastor. I serve a church of Presbyterians. But first and foremost, I am a follower of Christ, as you are. We are members of the same body. And as the Apostle Paul writes, “If one member suffers, all suffer together with it.”
I know you’re hurting. I know you’re confused and angry. And I know how frustrating and lonely it is when others don’t understand. These aren’t just buildings. These are the places where you got married, and your children were baptized. These are the pews where you sat next to grandparents, and where you later said your last goodbyes to them. These are the halls of generations of laughter and tears, Holy Communion and worship, Sunday school and shared meals. There’s more than just memory in those old wooden boards; there’s love. This is where God’s love found you, and held you, through the hardest times of your life.
Your congregations have fed the hungry, provided clothing and rent relief, hosted AA and recovery, and advocated justice. You’ve educated children, and cared for our elders. You’ve served as places of friendship and belonging. You’ve connected us with a higher purpose.
You have served this community. Now let us serve you. We are here to listen, to love you, to stand with you in your grief.
If indeed this is like a loved one dying, then let’s remember what waits on the other side of this grief: resurrection. We trust that, though dying, we rise again — to new life. Just as we cannot begin to comprehend that mystery, we can’t know what’s next for the church. But I expect that God — and we, with God — will do something spectacular. Perhaps this loss will wake us up to what we have, reminding us that there is something here worth fighting for. May we discover new energy to minister and proclaim the gospel, to love each other better, and to swing wide our doors and go out into the community, where the real work of God waits.
I hope that this is our Acts moment: the rebirth of the church, a time for our elders to dream dreams and our young people to see visions. But whatever happens, know this: the church represents God, but is not God. All this could fall away — my church too — and the love of God would remain, as bright a light as ever. If grace could find a way on that cross, and in that tomb, all those years ago, let us trust that it can find a way again.
In the meantime, let us grieve, and let us grieve well. Let us tell our stories. Let us bring home a child of God.
Rev. Patrick David Heery is the pastor of Westminster Presbyterian Church and the former editor of the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.)’s denominational magazine Presbyterians Today. A graduate of Princeton Theological Seminary, Patrick lives in Auburn with his wife, Jenna, their son, Emerson, and their two dogs, spending much of their free time hiking the countryside.