Heery: A love letter to my Catholic brothers and sisters

Above all, I want my Catholic brothers and sisters to know that you are not alone. I am a Protestant pastor. I serve a church of Presbyterians. But first and foremost, I am a follower of Christ, as you are. We are members of the same body. And as the Apostle Paul writes, “If one member suffers, all suffer together with it.”

I know you’re hurting. I know you’re confused and angry. And I know how frustrating and lonely it is when others don’t understand. These aren’t just buildings. These are the places where you got married, and your children were baptized. These are the pews where you sat next to grandparents, and where you later said your last goodbyes to them. These are the halls of generations of laughter and tears, Holy Communion and worship, Sunday school and shared meals. There’s more than just memory in those old wooden boards; there’s love. This is where God’s love found you, and held you, through the hardest times of your life.

Your congregations have fed the hungry, provided clothing and rent relief, hosted AA and recovery, and advocated justice. You’ve educated children, and cared for our elders. You’ve served as places of friendship and belonging. You’ve connected us with a higher purpose.

You have served this community. Now let us serve you. We are here to listen, to love you, to stand with you in your grief.