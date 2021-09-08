Heery: Healing Auburn's school board and community

I think we’re tired. We’ve all been pushed to our limit because of this pandemic (and so much else). And so, we’re not conducting ourselves at our best. I know I’m not.

There are real issues, however, to talk about here. Let’s talk about bullying in school, and let’s find real solutions (remembering that bullies are usually victims, too). Let’s talk about suicide and drug and alcohol use, and how to improve the emotional and mental well-being of our children. Let’s talk about how to keep our children safe while also ensuring a robust education. Let’s talk about the heroic work of our teachers, staff and families this past year, and how to support them when they feel overwhelmed. Let’s talk about the grief we’re all feeling for the deaths of children and educators in our community. Let’s talk about how we have children going hungry or sleeping on floors or facing racial disparities in their education. Let’s talk about policy and curriculum changes, ensuring every child is seen, valued and empowered — and able to diagnose and heal injustice. Let’s talk about how to affirm cultural identities and develop critical thinking and academic abilities across lines of difference.

These things matter.