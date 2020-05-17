Heery: How the church’s closing may be its salvation

Surprisingly, worshiping online, with our buildings shuttered and our programs canceled, has felt a little like that day in the prison: At first, meager and disappointing, and then suddenly, profound and authentic. Westminster Presbyterian Church’s buildings have been closed since mid-March due to COVID-19. Like everyone else, we’re eager to come back. We miss each other: the hugs, the meals, the communal singing, the children playing, the holy quiet of the sanctuary. But life is sacred, so we’re being safe and practicing distancing. We are also learning.

We are learning the essentials of being God’s church.

While there are many reasons why Christianity is declining in the United States, principal among them, I believe, is the failure of the church to be the church. For generations, many Christians contented themselves with Sunday worship, socializing and acts of charity, while neglecting the weightier matters of the gospel: solidarity with the oppressed, the formation of authentic and deep relationships with God, intimacy with Scripture, the expression of radically inclusive love, and daily discipleship that enacts and talks about faith. Our children weren’t stupid; they saw through the surface-level commitments, and decided that if church was just another social club or nonprofit, they could get that elsewhere.