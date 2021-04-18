Heery: It's Easter, and we've lost Jesus

Throughout Lent, our women’s spirituality group, Refresh, looked for Galilee by keeping a “God sightings” journal. They sat at Auburn Community Hospital, watching as nurses patiently, kindly, tended to the wounds of others, risking themselves, and they said: He is here.

They savored every morsel of food another had prepared for them, and they said: He is here.

They watched a child growing and learning in her faith, and they said: He is here.

They went to funerals and witnessed a people caring for one another in their grief, singing hope and resurrection, and they said: He is here.

They held a newborn child, just home from the NICU, where others gave him breath when he had none to give himself, and they said: He is here.

Where is Jesus? He’s out there. He’s not waiting for us to figure out the answers; he’s got work to do, people to love, good news to share, growth to inspire. And he invites us to join him there. That’s why Mark ends his Gospel on such an incomplete note — because he knows that the story isn’t over. Jesus’ resurrection isn’t the end. It’s the beginning. God isn’t done yet.

We don’t find Jesus. He finds us. He finds us wherever people are gathered to love with reckless vulnerability, to worship with awe and wonder, to grapple and grow together with mystery, to encounter God in the daily stuff of life and in people different from ourselves. He will find us whenever we leave the tombs of our expectations behind, and dare the road ahead.

Rev. Patrick David Heery is the pastor of Westminster Presbyterian Church and the former editor of the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.)’s denominational magazine Presbyterians Today. A graduate of Princeton Theological Seminary, Patrick lives in Auburn with his wife, Jenna, their son, Emerson, and their two dogs, spending much of their free time hiking the countryside.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0