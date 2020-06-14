Heery: Jesus says, 'Black Lives Matter'

It is time to say with Jesus: Black Lives Matter. We must say it with more than our words. We must say it with our actions, our bodies, our presence. We must say it right here in Auburn, where people of color are threatened and called the N-word, where positions of leadership are conspicuously white, where churches are generally silent, where children do not adequately learn the complex stories, literature, art, achievements and power of non-white peoples.

I have seen that holy power for weeks now. I have been witness to black men and women — bone tired, hopeless, angry, hurt, dying from grief — stand up and speak, cry, tell their truth, shout, “I can’t breathe!” For three weeks, panels of black and white men through Auburn Public Theater and the Harriet Tubman Troupe did just that, in conversations that will awaken the spirit in you. For weeks, hundreds of Auburnians have come together in peaceful demonstration, as our own police officers knelt in solidarity. Local advocacy organizations have united in action, in ways unprecedented in recent years.

The first thing to remember is that there have been people working in this struggle for years, decades, centuries — long before our arrival. The best thing we can do is learn about their work and explore how we fit into it. It’s especially important, for those of us who are white, to take our lead from people of color; they live this fight every day. For those of us who are white, it’s our job to do the work of dismantling the system that was created by white people, is perpetuated by us (even if unconsciously), and still to this day benefits and privileges us. It’s our job to organize white people and work within our own spheres of influence. It’s our job to use our positional privilege to create change. But it’s not our job to take up space that pushes out black and brown voices; nor is it our privilege to determine the agenda of the movement. Often, the best thing we can do is listen — and believe.