Heery: The hope of World Communion Sunday

Today is World Communion Sunday, and in our hurting world, I can think of no day more needed. Today, we honor our shared identity as beloved children of God by doing that most basic practice: breaking bread together. There’s just something about people eating together that has a way of cutting through all the things that divide us. We all come to the table hungry, and all walk away fed. We swap stories, let down our guard, and suddenly, we’re all just beautiful, broken human beings seeking love.
Oh, I know it doesn’t always go that way (witness innumerable Thanksgiving family meals). Still, food has a way of bringing us together. I suppose that’s why Jesus chose food and drink to represent Communion with his grace. And it’s why, all across the world, Christians today unite as siblings, members of one body of Christ, all striving, rejoicing, lamenting, loving together, from Korea to Palestine, from Uganda to Afghanistan, from Haiti to Auburn. We repent of our blasphemies, which have denied others’ equal humanity, shaped in the image of God — be it racism, sexism, poverty, violence, materialism, the limiting of people with disabilities, the stigma of addiction or incarceration, the refusal of refugees, the exclusion of people based on sexuality or gender identity, or the political rhetoric of mockery and disdain. These degradations have corrupted our culture, and our church, and today we root them out with the sacrament of Communion.
But what is this sacrament that is capable of such power? Though many of us may share Communion regularly, we may have forgotten. I don’t blame you if that’s the case. Do something long enough, and it’s easy to go through the motions, to forget the meaning behind the words and actions.
There’s a story that in Ars, France, there was a peasant who used to go to church every day; he’d sit there, immobile, staring for hours at the altar. Eventually, the priest couldn’t handle it any longer, so he went up to the man and said, “What are you doing? I’m a priest and even I don’t do that.” The man replied, “Nothing. ... I look at him, and he looks at me.”
That’s Communion: “I look at him, and he looks at me.”
Communion is intimacy with God. It is union, all separations (sin, pride, ignorance, despair) wiped away. It’s what happens on that road to Emmaus in the Gospel of Luke, where the resurrected Jesus meets the disciples. When he breaks bread with them, Luke tells us that their eyes are opened and they recognize him. They see his wounds. They see their friend, the one they thought they had lost. And he sees them, as they are, entirely, as no one ever has. He looks at them in the way they’ve always wanted someone to. He looks at them with unconditional love.
Here’s what we sometimes forget, though: to see, and be seen by God is to see, and be seen by each other. For we each bear the image, the light, of God within us. And we cannot see God — cannot love God — without seeing and loving each other. This is what Jesus teaches his disciples in Matthew 25: “What do you unto the least of these, who are my family, you do unto me.” He describes the hungry, the thirsty, the naked, the sick, the incarcerated, and says: When you saw them, you saw me; when you helped them, you helped me.
First John says it another way: “If we love one another, God lives in us.”
To receive Communion is to see and be seen by God. It is to know that every part of us is forgiven, loved, and received. And in turn, it is to have our eyes opened to one another. It is suddenly to look around and see God everywhere, sleeping under bridges, sitting beside us at work, ringing up our groceries, lying in a hospital bed, raising her hand at school, working our farms, crossing our borders, debating policy with us, pleading for justice.
And here’s what’s most important, what Jesus was trying to teach all those years ago: Once you see God, there’s no going back. It changes you, resurrects you. Oh, you’re still the imperfect, broken, often proud and selfish and silly you, but a veil will have fallen from your eyes. You will see yourself as God sees you, and will see others as God sees them: as the beloved children of God.
Rev. Patrick David Heery is the pastor of Westminster Presbyterian Church and the former editor of the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.)’s denominational magazine Presbyterians Today. A graduate of Princeton Theological Seminary, Patrick lives in Auburn with his wife, Jenna, their son, Emerson, and their two dogs, spending much of their free time hiking the countryside.