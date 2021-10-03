Heery: The hope of World Communion Sunday

But what is this sacrament that is capable of such power? Though many of us may share Communion regularly, we may have forgotten. I don’t blame you if that’s the case. Do something long enough, and it’s easy to go through the motions, to forget the meaning behind the words and actions.

There’s a story that in Ars, France, there was a peasant who used to go to church every day; he’d sit there, immobile, staring for hours at the altar. Eventually, the priest couldn’t handle it any longer, so he went up to the man and said, “What are you doing? I’m a priest and even I don’t do that.” The man replied, “Nothing. ... I look at him, and he looks at me.”

That’s Communion: “I look at him, and he looks at me.”

Communion is intimacy with God. It is union, all separations (sin, pride, ignorance, despair) wiped away. It’s what happens on that road to Emmaus in the Gospel of Luke, where the resurrected Jesus meets the disciples. When he breaks bread with them, Luke tells us that their eyes are opened and they recognize him. They see his wounds. They see their friend, the one they thought they had lost. And he sees them, as they are, entirely, as no one ever has. He looks at them in the way they’ve always wanted someone to. He looks at them with unconditional love.