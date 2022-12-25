Heery: The seriousness of Christmas

It has become common among some Christians to criticize the secular trappings of Christmas. So let me, a pastor, just come out and say it: I love Santa and wreaths decked with ribbon and colored lights that shine beneath globs of snow. It makes me feel as if a child again, as if I could believe in miracles again. Surely, that is important to Christmas.

I remember how, every year, my family would go downtown (this is in Cincinnati) the day after Thanksgiving to see Santa. I remember the line my parents waited in, so that I could get my stuffed reindeer, which I clutched the rest of the day. I remember the winter wonders displayed in the windows of shops and restaurants, as I watched model trains zoom through candy cane forests and over snowy bridges. I remember, as the dark of evening came on, the huge Christmas tree lighting up the center of downtown.

I love these memories, and I love that I get to create new ones for my children. I don’t care about any war between secular and religious celebrations of Christmas. I have no desire to take that joy from anyone. I just want to give them so much more.

This is serious business, says Scripture. God is coming into the world.

To appreciate just how serious this is, let’s invite a visit from the Ghost of Christmas Past, as we travel back in time, 80 years, to a jail cell in the Third Reich, where sits a pastor and theologian who has been imprisoned for trying to overthrow the Nazi regime. Shortly before the end of the war, at 39 years old, he will be hanged. His name is Dietrich Bonhoeffer.

In a letter to his young fiancée from the prison camp, Bonhoeffer writes, “We shall ponder the incomprehensibility of our lot and be assailed by the question of why. ... And then, just when everything is bearing down on us to such an extent that we can scarcely withstand it, the Christmas message comes to tell us ... God is in the manger. ... Whatever men may do to us, they cannot but serve the God who is secretly revealed as love and rules the world and our lives.”

Remember that Christmas would not be good news for Bonhoeffer’s world if it did not portend profound changes. Christmas would not be good news if it did not besiege the walls of Auschwitz as well as minds of hate, if it did not root out the idolatry of Hitler. And it would not be good news for us either. Christmas would not be good news if it were just lights and parties. It would not be good news if it left the war in Ukraine without account, if it did not commend to us the poor and the homeless, if it did not seek out the lonely, if it did not challenge in us every temptation and inclination to violence and selfishness. Bonhoeffer writes, “Look up, you whose gaze is fixed on this earth, who are spellbound by the little events and changes on the face of the earth. Look up to these words, you who have turned away from heaven disappointed. Look up, you whose eyes are heavy with tears. ... Look up, you who, burdened with guilt, cannot lift your eyes. Look up, your redemption is drawing near. ... Wait and something quite new will break over you: God will come.”

That is the seriousness of Christmas, says Bonhoeffer — what happens inside you — and until we have experienced that, we have touched only the surface of Christmas; we have stood only afar from the manger. God says: come closer.

All those things I love from childhood only matter because of the Child who inspired them, the Love that wrote them. They only matter because every Christmas Eve, we came to church stressed and late and the world in chaos, and for an hour, we sat singing carols by candlelight, face to face with the God-child, and when we came out after midnight, and the air was crisp and full of snow, the world was better; we were better.

Christmas can have Santa and eggnog and gifts under the tree — that’s fine, that’s lovely — but let it have more. Let it be the Christmas that brings us close to God, makes hope touchable, breaks open prison cells and defies a world of hate and sin (out there, and in us), and changes us. Changes everything.

Prepare yourselves. God is here.