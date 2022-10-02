Heery: What good does baptism really do?

There’s an old joke that says that the quickest way to get rid of bats in a church is to baptize them. Just sprinkle them with a little water, and you’ll never see them again. Even better, confirm them; make them members. They will disappear. At best, you’ll see them at Christmas and Easter.

The preachers tell us that when we’re baptized, we’re supposed to become a new person, a disciple of Christ. But maybe you have trouble believing that. After all, the new often looks a lot like the old. We’re still imperfect. Some of us still lose faith. Babies still cry. Life is still hard. So what really happens when we come up out of that water?

Maybe part of the problem is that, when we think about baptism, we put so much emphasis on what we do. We become a new person. We overcome sin. We grow up to be good Christians. I am struck that, even in the baptism story of Jesus, he does almost nothing. He simply enters the waters. What happens after that is the work of God: the heavens, the Spirit like a dove, the voice. Oh, Jesus will have plenty to do, but as he emerges from those waters, his hair soaking wet, his eyes blurry, his knees wobbly, the hands of John the Baptist holding him up, he really is just like you and me: vulnerable. He receives a gift that day, and maybe we do too.

I think Scripture tells us that five things happen when we come up out of that water.

First: We are loved. God, of course, loves us before we’re baptized. God’s love is a gift, and as such, it is unconditional. Baptism, rather, is “God’s love made visible” (James White). It’s like there’s a person out there who’s loved you all this time, from afar, delighting in you, believing in you, but you didn’t know; no one knew. And then at last, that person declares their love for you and the world to hear.

Second: We are forgiven. When baptism cleanses us, it doesn’t remove our freedom or our imperfections, for that would be to remove our humanity. What baptism does is reveal how God perceives us, despite our sins, as forgiven children of God, with whom God is well-pleased.

Third: We are marked. In baptism, God puts God’s name on us. That mark says we belong to God. It is there any time we need to know that we are not alone, that our life has meaning and purpose; it’s there to give us a deeper understanding of who we are, an awareness of a reality beyond what we can perceive, a reminder that there’s good in this world, and we’re a part of it.

Fourth: We are initiated. Through baptism, we are brought into a community, a family, which is here to support us, challenge us, grieve with us, rejoice with us and give us a home, a place where we belong. God works through that community of faith to raise us.

Fifth: We are called. God has taken the first step in placing in us God’s own Spirit, God’s own power and wisdom and possibility, manifested uniquely in each of us, in different talents, insights and passions. We are called to grow in those gifts and put them into action, in ways that love God and neighbor.

It occurs to me, however, that maybe we’ve been asking the wrong question. It’s not what happens to us; it’s who. We enter that water a single person, alone before this terrible world, and when we come out, we emerge a child of God, adopted into the family of God, with Jesus at our side, to weep when we weep, to hope when we hope, to dream and dare and rejoice with us, to carry us through life and death and resurrection. We come out legion, many: For with Jesus, are all the saints in heaven and earth who belong to him.

This does not make us infallible. It does not make us invulnerable to pain or heartbreak or temptation or doubt. Bad things will still happen. But, baptized, we face them together.

We may at times walk away. We may stumble. We may fall. But even there, in those valleys, whether we know it or not, we still walk with God and all these saints of grace, because we still bear the mark of love, the mark of baptism. And that is one water that never washes off.