Heery: Where you're already home

On Tuesday of last week, a small group of parents who have lost children to miscarriage and stillbirth gathered in a circle in a softly lit room at Westminster Presbyterian Church to tell their stories — to cry, speak their anger, express their doubts, do whatever they needed — without fear of judgment. It was nice to be with others who understood because this was their journey, too.

Earlier on Sunday, a man with significant cognitive disabilities, who lives in poverty, sat in the front row of worship, beaming a big smile and waving to every person who entered the sanctuary. Whenever he got lost in the service, a member sat beside him and guided him back to the hymn or Scripture reading or prayer.

Amid the light refracted by stained glass that morning were lifelong Presbyterians, faithful Catholics, a Unitarian friend, evangelicals seeking something more authentic and inclusive, and people who have no idea what they believe but just need a place to belong. In the choir sang another with disabilities, a man who frequents my office during the week, whose only friend is Jesus and only family is the church. We’ve got a lot of people like that — beautiful people whose beauty the world sadly often doesn’t see.

That morning there were single mothers with their children, a few immigrants, widows, adoptive and foster families, and people of varying education and experiences of both affluence and poverty. Most were there because they have experienced great pain and loss in their lives, and they want a place where they can be loved, and love others, out of that shared hurt — and shared hope. They want a gritty, real, intellectually robust faith that is unafraid of the ambiguities and alive to the possibilities of existence.

Throughout the week, Scouts could be heard running through the halls of Westminster, laughing. On Monday, an art club of mostly older women gathered to splash paint on canvas. Teenagers identifying as gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer, nonbinary or questioning joined with friends and mentors for a drop-in center, where they can be safe and loved. In the hallway, people searched coat racks, while receiving items such as toothpaste, toilet paper and laundry detergent from our Personal Care Pantry, items that can’t be purchased with food stamps. In my study, I talked with someone in need of rental assistance and then a person escaping domestic violence. We handed out bus passes and helped an older gentleman pay for his cancer medication. Later that night, literacy volunteers taught English as a second language. Three times that week, people met for Alcoholics Anonymous. Volunteers sat behind open doors at noon for anyone needing sanctuary. Groups met for Bible study, book discussion, prayer, parenting help, interfaith hikes and spiritual guidance.

This is who we are at Westminster. We’re not a big congregation. We’re not nearly as racially diverse or as faith-engaged or as bursting with young people as we wish. Our worship could certainly use more pizzazz. But we are home. That’s what several years of intentional listening has taught us.

Westminster is home to the spiritually homeless — to the person who is seeking belonging, who craves a more “thinking” faith, who is lonely or grieving, who has disabilities or health challenges or doesn’t know how they’re going to pay the next month’s rent, who craves a church that embraces the playfulness of children and the gifts of older members, whose sexuality or gender identity or relationship status has been shamed elsewhere, whose race or ethnicity rendered them invisible, who just wants a church where they can be fully and authentically themselves.

It’s not for everyone. Some people want or need something more comfortable, more homogenous, more certain and doctrinal — maybe even just something more fun. We’ve had people leave because of our advocacy of racial justice, or because of sermons that tackled hard topics, or because of disruptions in worship due to mental illness. When you throw a bunch of very different people together, disagreements happen; differences may grate or challenge us; we may disappoint each other.

For those, however, who seek a love that goes deep, that stands by you no matter what, that confronts the mysteries (in all their beauty, joy and sorrow), that empowers you to care for others and be cared for in return, Westminster is home. It’s the place where we meet God, not just in an idea or a song or a word on a page, but in each other, in the holy, messy people we have the responsibility and honor of calling our own.

Rev. Patrick David Heery is the pastor of Westminster Presbyterian Church and the former editor of the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.)’s denominational magazine Presbyterians Today. A graduate of Princeton Theological Seminary, Patrick lives in Auburn with his wife, Jenna, their children, Emerson and Josephine, and their two dogs, spending much of their free time hiking the countryside.

