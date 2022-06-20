 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HEALTH

Helio Health announces new Finger Lakes VP

  • Updated
  • 0
Sabrina Howland

Sabrina Howland

 Provided

Helio Health has announced the promotion of Sabrina Howland to vice president of the Finger Lakes region.

In her new role, Howland will oversee operations of services in the region, build relationships with existing providers and support linking services.

Howland previously served as the service director and team leader of the withdrawal and stabilization and inpatient rehabilitation programs for the last seven years, as well as team leader of Pathway Houses of Helio Health. During COVID-19, she has helped expand the inpatient rehabilitation program for a safe transition of care for patients.

Helio Health, which serves the Auburn area from its Syracuse offices, promotes recovery from substance use, mental health disorders and other issues.

For more information, call (315) 471-1564 or visit helio.health.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Linda L. (Potter) Sevier

SEVIER, Linda L. (Potter), 73, of Miller Road, Sennett, passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 10, 2022 in Auburn Community Hospital. Calling h…

Watch Now: Related Video

Summer sandwich? Why the hot dog always sparks a debate on whether or not it's a sandwich

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News