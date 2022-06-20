Helio Health announces new Finger Lakes VP

Helio Health has announced the promotion of Sabrina Howland to vice president of the Finger Lakes region.

In her new role, Howland will oversee operations of services in the region, build relationships with existing providers and support linking services.

Howland previously served as the service director and team leader of the withdrawal and stabilization and inpatient rehabilitation programs for the last seven years, as well as team leader of Pathway Houses of Helio Health. During COVID-19, she has helped expand the inpatient rehabilitation program for a safe transition of care for patients.

Helio Health, which serves the Auburn area from its Syracuse offices, promotes recovery from substance use, mental health disorders and other issues.

For more information, call (315) 471-1564 or visit helio.health.

