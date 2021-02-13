Historic Auburn chapel expands tour hours

Auburn's Willard Chapel expands tour hours
Willard Memorial Chapel in Auburn has new tour hours.
The 1894 chapel is the only complete and unaltered Louis Comfort Tiffany chapel in existence. It is now open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays at the chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn. Tours start on the hour, with the last starting at 3 p.m.
Tickets are $10 general admission, $8 for seniors and students, and free for children 12 and younger.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit willard-chapel.org or call (315) 252-0339.