Historic Auburn chapel once again open for tours

Willard Memorial Chapel in Auburn is once again open for tours.
The 1894 chapel is the only complete and unaltered Louis Comfort Tiffany chapel in existence. Tours take place at 2 p.m. Fridays and Sundays at the chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn. Tickets that are purchased can be used for any Friday or Sunday in December.
Tickets are $10 general admission, $8 for seniors and students, and free for children 12 and younger.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit willard-chapel.org or call (315) 252-0339.
