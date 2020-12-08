 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Historic Auburn chapel once again open for tours
HISTORY

Historic Auburn chapel once again open for tours

{{featured_button_text}}
Willard Memorial Chapel 5

Willard Memorial Chapel in Auburn.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Willard Memorial Chapel in Auburn is once again open for tours.

The 1894 chapel is the only complete and unaltered Louis Comfort Tiffany chapel in existence. Tours take place at 2 p.m. Fridays and Sundays at the chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn. Tickets that are purchased can be used for any Friday or Sunday in December.

Tickets are $10 general admission, $8 for seniors and students, and free for children 12 and younger.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit willard-chapel.org or call (315) 252-0339.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lifestyles

Karen L. Longo

LONGO, Karen L., 65, of Syracuse, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at Auburn Community Hospital. A private service and entombment will be he…

Watch Now: Related Video

Avoid these places during a pandemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News