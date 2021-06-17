Historic marker for Cayuga church to be unveiled

The Citizen staff
The Frontenac Historical Society and Museum and the William G. Pomeroy Foundation will unveil a new historical marker at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19.
A marker commemorating St. Joseph Catholic Church will be unveiled that morning at 207 Genesee Ave., Cayuga. A local priest, Mayor William Sherman and members of the community will present the history of the church and the area.
The church was established in 1870 by Bishop Bernard McQuaid. The church was active until the early 2000s.
For more information, visit frontenacmuseum.org.
