Hospice group announces Hoopes Park tree plans
COMMUNITY

Hospice group announces Hoopes Park tree plans

Tree Lighting

People gather around the gazebo for the 31st annual Light Up a Life tree-lighting ceremony supporting Hospice of the Finger Lakes on Nov. 29, 2018, at Hoopes Park in Auburn.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Friends of Hospice will not be having their annual "Light Up a Life" tree lighting at Hoopes Park this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the group will still decorate the park's gazebo with the Tree of Remembrance and holiday lights this season.

For more than 30 years, the tree has been dedicated in memory of individuals who've touched lives, particularly those served by hospice care. This year, the tree will also pay tribute to those who have lost their lives due to COVID-19. The tree was decorated with assistance from the city of Auburn.

Hospice invites people to visit or drive by the gazebo this holiday season to remember their special loved ones.

For more information, visit friendsofhospicecayugacounty.

