Hospice of CNY seeks volunteers for fall training
HEALTH

Hospice of CNY seeks volunteers for fall training

{{featured_button_text}}
Elderly
Deposit Photos

Hospice of Central New York and Hospice of the Finger Lakes will hold a fall training session via Zoom, and new volunteers are welcome.

The training will take place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on seven consecutive Thursdays, beginning Sept. 24 and continuing through Nov. 5.

The training is for those who are emotionally mature, compassionate and dedicated to providing sensitive support at the end of life to people and their families, in their homes or in facilities.

For more information, or to sign up, call (315) 634-1100.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Spain's new Covid-19 study is bad news for herd immunity advocates

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News