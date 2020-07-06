Hospice of CNY seeks volunteers for fall training

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hospice of Central New York and Hospice of the Finger Lakes will hold a fall training session via Zoom, and new volunteers are welcome.

The training will take place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on seven consecutive Thursdays, beginning Sept. 24 and continuing through Nov. 5.

The training is for those who are emotionally mature, compassionate and dedicated to providing sensitive support at the end of life to people and their families, in their homes or in facilities.

For more information, or to sign up, call (315) 634-1100.

