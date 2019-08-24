Hospice of Central New York and Hospice of the Finger Lakes will hold a four-session Bereavement Support Group beginning Wednesday, Sept. 4. Sessions take place from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Hospice's offices at 1130 Corporate Drive, Auburn, and continue Sept. 11, 18 and 25.
The group is for those who have experienced the death of a loved one and are having difficulty adjusting to the loss. Discussions will address individual concerns and offer recovery advice.
The group is open to all area residents.
For more information, call (315) 255-2733.