How COVID-19 is disrupting service to people with disabilities in Cayuga County

Staying home during the coronavirus pandemic is hard on everyone.
But it can be a little harder for people with disabilities, many of whom don't understand why they can no longer go where they want to go.
"They're having a hard time adjusting," said Heather O'Connell, director of residential services for Mozaic, formerly known as the Arc of Seneca Cayuga. "Any normalcy they had isn't there anymore."
That's just one of the ways the pandemic has been particularly disruptive for people with disabilities in Cayuga County, as well as the organizations that provide services to them. O'Connell and Tammy Slayton, Mozaic's senior vice president of administration, said much of the disruption began in late March, when the organization had to shut down its day habilitation services. At more than 15 locations across Cayuga, Seneca and Yates counties, those services gave people with disabilities the opportunity to play games, create arts and crafts, volunteer at causes like the SPCA and Meals on Wheels, and otherwise engage with their communities. Now Mozaic's clients stay home, alone with what can be negative feelings.
"To one day go to a program and the next day not — usually, people with developmental disabilities are very regimented," Slayton said. "For them to be taken out of their routine, in some cases, it causes a lot of angst."
Like many, Mozaic has turned to technology to stay connected during the pandemic. Clinical support has been made available to clients using telehealth services, and Mozaic's clinicians have opened up their schedules to meet with more people, more frequently, due to the circumstances. For medical care, the organization uses StationMD, a telehealth service with a cart that can be wheeled from room to room in Mozaic's 21 residential locations. It's capable of basic checkup functions like taking blood pressure and listening to lungs, making the service a "virtual doctor's appointment" that limits exposure, O'Connell said.
Mozaic clients also use tablets to have FaceTime calls with their families, Slayton said. But she acknowledged that's no substitute for those who stayed with their families on the weekend, or met them for Sunday dinners. O'Connell said some families of clients have stopped by their residential locations to leave meals, thank the staff or, in one case, post a big sign with the names of everyone living at the residence, saying "We miss you."
Visits have been less interrupted for Mozaic's direct support professionals, Slayton said. They've had to use personal protective equipment, namely masks and gloves, to continue providing the services their clients require.
"Thank god for direct support professionals," she said. "With all the attention being paid to health care workers, and rightfully so, there's some attention being lost to the DSPs doing their jobs day in, day out."
Along with providing protective equipment, Mozaic is taking the temperature and other vitals of all staff before they come into work. If any clients catch the virus it would most likely come from staff, O'Connell said, and many of those clients are immunocompromised. So the organization is taking as many precautions as it can. It has also sanitized its day habilitation centers for use as quarantine sites in case a client exhibits symptoms, or tests positive for the virus, and needs to be isolated.
Extending those precautions to the clients themselves has been another challenge. O'Connell said some people with disabilities don't understand proper hand washing, or masks, and become frustrated when they wear them. Service providers wearing them can also unsettle clients. But all Mozaic can do is try to educate them, Slayton added.
"It's hard for them to understand and acclimate to this new way of life," she said.
Another organization that provides services to local people with disabilities, Unity House of Cayuga County, is facing similar challenges.
Along with providing services to people with mental illness and those recovering from addiction, Unity House operates housing for people with disabilities. Some is staffed 24/7 and some is independent, and the organization maintains "a continuum of care" between those two sides, Executive Director Liz Smith said. The organization houses about 140 to 150 individuals overall. So with its day habilitation services also shut down, the organization redeployed that staff to fill open positions in its residential programs, Smith said, and they "rose to the challenge."
As Unity House also adopts telehealth services and protective measures, the major challenge of changing operations during the pandemic has been the consistency of that change. In order to remain compliant with the government entities that oversee it, Smith said the organization has to revise its policies every time the state issues new guidance on the pandemic, which is almost every day.
But when Smith wants to be inspired, she said, she looks to none other than the organization's clients.
"One thing I know about people with disabilities is that, in my experience, they always rise to the challenge. You'll have a handful who will struggle, but a lot of folks will rise," she said. "It's in that way that they're just like you and I."
