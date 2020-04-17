How COVID-19 is disrupting service to people with disabilities in Cayuga County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Staying home during the coronavirus pandemic is hard on everyone.

But it can be a little harder for people with disabilities, many of whom don't understand why they can no longer go where they want to go.

"They're having a hard time adjusting," said Heather O'Connell, director of residential services for Mozaic, formerly known as the Arc of Seneca Cayuga. "Any normalcy they had isn't there anymore."

That's just one of the ways the pandemic has been particularly disruptive for people with disabilities in Cayuga County, as well as the organizations that provide services to them. O'Connell and Tammy Slayton, Mozaic's senior vice president of administration, said much of the disruption began in late March, when the organization had to shut down its day habilitation services. At more than 15 locations across Cayuga, Seneca and Yates counties, those services gave people with disabilities the opportunity to play games, create arts and crafts, volunteer at causes like the SPCA and Meals on Wheels, and otherwise engage with their communities. Now Mozaic's clients stay home, alone with what can be negative feelings.