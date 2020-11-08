How to be a Santa to a Cayuga County senior this holiday season

Home Instead Senior Care's annual Be a Santa to a Senior program will return to Cayuga County from Nov. 16 through Dec. 18. This year, Home Instead encourages the community to participate in order to raise the spirits of seniors who are lonely or financially strained due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To participate, people can pick a gift tag from the trees located at the following locations:

• Five Star Bank, 345 Genesee St., Auburn

• Wild's Eats & Sweets, 100 Genesee St., Auburn

• Lyons National Bank, 311 Grant Ave., Sennett

Participants can buy the gift noted on the tag and return it, unwrapped and with the tag attached, to the location they picked up the tag by Friday, Dec. 18.

Participants can also drop off essential items like body lotion, body wash, deodorant, socks (men's or women's), hats, gloves, scarves, blankets or 2021 calendars in the Be a Santa to a Senior box at Riester's Appliances, 1533 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.

Gifts will go to lonely or financially challenged older adults in the community whose names were provided by area agencies.

For more information, call (315) 252-2354.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0