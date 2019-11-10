Home Instead Senior Care's annual Be a Santa to a Senior program will return to Cayuga County from from Nov. 25 through Dec. 16.
To participate, people can pick a gift tag from the trees located at the following locations:
• Phoenix Building lobby, 2 South St., Auburn
• Five Star Bank, 345 Genesee St., Auburn
• Wild's Eats & Sweets, 100 Genesee St., Auburn
• Lyons National Bank, 311 Grant Ave., Sennett
Participants can buy the gift noted on the tag and return it, unwrapped and with the tag attached, to the location they picked up the tag by Monday, Dec. 16.
Participants can also drop off body lotion, body wash, men's or women's hats, gloves and socks, large-print puzzle books or 2020 calendars in the Be a Santa to a Senior box at Riester's Appliances, 1533 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.
Gifts will go to lonely or financially challenged older adults in the community whose names were provided by area agencies.
For more information, call (315) 252-2354.