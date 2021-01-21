How to connect with The Citizen: Sharing your tips, events and more

Hey everyone, David Wilcox here. I edit the Lake Life section of The Citizen. That's where you can find our feature stories, community columns, calendar of events, birth announcements and more.
For that reason — and I may be biased here — I believe Lake Life is the section of The Citizen that most puts the "community" in "community newspaper."
In 2021, though, most of The Citizen's staff is working from home, myself included. You may not be able to reach us as easily as you could before COVID-19.
So we thought it'd be a good idea to share, in one place, all the ways you can not only reach us, but help us continue to make The Citizen your community newspaper.
Whether you want to suggest a story idea, publicize an event or share an achievement, here are all the ways we're here for you.
This will also serve as a sort of "frequently asked questions" list, and I'll start with the one we get most often: All of the services below are free! And you don't have to be a subscriber to use them.
• Announcements: The Citizen publishes recent anniversaries, births, engagements and weddings on Sundays in print and online. Submission forms are located at auburnpub.com/forms/announcements. If you're having trouble with the form, you can also email the information, and any photos, to citizenfeatures@lee.net.
• Columns: Columnists are always wanted for The Citizen's Lake Life section. We currently feature local writers in the fields of health care, education, the environment, local history, community services, religion and more. We're open to just about anything. If you're interested in contributing a column, email citizenfeatures@lee.net.
• Events: The Citizen's calendar of local events is published almost every day in print and online at auburnpub.com/calendar. If you have an event you'd like to list there — including virtual events during COVID-19 — use the submission form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, you can email the information to citizenfeatures@lee.net.
• Honors: The Citizen publishes the achievements of students in, and from, the Cayuga County area every week. Many are sent by schools, but to ensure we get them, email citizenfeatures@lee.net.
• Letters to the editor: The opinion page of The Citizen shares your thoughts on local, national and other issues. Letters must be 400 words or less and include the writer's phone number for verification (it will not be published). Writers are limited to one letter per week. To send a letter, email citizenletters@lee.net or use the form at auburnpub.com/forms/online_services/letter.
• Local sports: Coaches and other representatives of youth and school sports teams are encouraged to report game results and highlights to citizensports@lee.net. Sports story tips are also welcome!
• Photos: Have a photo you want to share? A kind gesture, a recent event, a scene from nature? The Citizen publishes community photos on its calendar of events page both in print and online at auburnpub.com/calendar. To share one, email citizenfeatures@lee.net or use the news tip submission form at auburnpub.com/news-tip.
• Story ideas: The news tip form at auburnpub.com/news-tip is also the best way to send us story ideas or coverage requests. You can also email citizennews@lee.net.
Contact us
To reach a member of the newsroom individually, email is the best way right now:
• Michael Dowd, managing editor: michael.dowd@lee.net
• Chris Sciria, assistant news editor: chris.sciria@lee.net
• Kelly Rocheleau, education, courts and city reporter: kelly.rocheleau@lee.net
• Robert Harding, online producer/politics reporter: robert.harding@lee.net
• Kevin Rivoli, photographer: kevin.rivoli@lee.net
• Justin Ritzel, sports reporter: justin.ritzel@lee.net
• David Wilcox, features editor: david.wilcox@lee.net
• Jeremy Boyer, executive editor: jeremy.boyer@lee.net
One last note: All of the above email addresses and forms are available at auburnpub.com. Click the "≡" icon in the top left of the home page, or scroll to the bottom, and click "Contact us."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.