How to help Skaneateles Rotary spread holiday cheer at home

For more than a decade, the Skaneateles area community has joined with Rotarians to provide holiday cheer for local families in need.

“This year, the pandemic has changed how this will be done, but it hasn’t changed why,” said Skaneateles Rotary Club President David Lee. “As much as or more than ever before, local families need a boost this holiday season.”

The $10,000-plus that has been raised in previous years has gone straight to local food pantries and to Skaneateles Outreach for the holiday food baskets and gifts for families in need.

“We will do the same — or better — this year,” said Rotarian Roberta Williams, who is chairing a different kind of holiday gift basket committee this year.

“In previous years, we gathered with friends in a fun and festive way to celebrate the season while focusing on the needs of others. This year, we won’t gather — but we believe we have the opportunity to do better through this great virtual fundraiser,” she said. “We hope more people than ever before will choose to donate.”